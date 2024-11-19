Sight Machine Announces Support For Microsoft Azure Iot Operations Across Edge And Cloud

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sight Machine's Factory CONNECT Available with Azure IoT Operations for Connecting, Labeling and Unifying All Factory Data Sources

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc., provider of the leading for data-driven and industrial AI, today became a launch partner for Microsoft Azure IoT Operations, a suite of services for managing factory data in Azure across the edge and cloud.

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Azure IoT Operations, which provides a unified architecture and data plane for IoT data that supports repeatable solution deployment and maintenance. Azure IoT Operations is an important component of Azure's adaptive cloud approach , which integrates hybrid, multicloud, edge, and IoT environments to deliver secure, scalable automation. This adaptive cloud approach aligns with the evolving IoT market needs, fostering seamless integration and interoperability across a diverse landscape while breaking down silos across the enterprise. It supports services including data processing at the edge, asset discovery, and unified asset management and monitoring using Azure Arc.

Sight Machine's Manufacturing Data Platform creates a common data foundation for manufacturing transformation by capturing and structuring data from the entire factory to deliver a systemwide view of the manufacturing process. It helps global manufacturers unlock the power of industrial data to increase profitability, productivity and sustainability. Today's announcement builds on Sight Machine's support for Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft's end-to-end unified analytics platform, announced in April .

Sight Machine is now making Factory CONNECT, the connectivity solution within its Manufacturing Data Platform, available for deployment at the edge through Azure IoT Operations. Factory CONNECT is Sight Machine's set of tools for ingesting, labeling and unifying all factory data sources, automating the standardization and contextualization of data and making it ready for more sophisticated transformation and analysis.

"Microsoft has been highly successful with its IoT offerings, including Edge and IoT Hub," said Nate Oostendorp, Sight Machine Chief Technical Officer and Co-Founder. "As a launch partner for the next generation of capabilities with Azure IoT Operations, Sight Machine is supporting improved orchestration and unified management of industrial IoT data no matter where it is located, through Arc-enabled Kubernetes on the edge and cloud, and built-in integration with Microsoft Fabric."

"As a launch partner for Microsoft Azure IoT Operations, Sight Machine is making available its expertise and its robust Manufacturing Data Platform to Microsoft customers choosing Azure IoT Operations for deploying and managing IoT data and applications," said Kam VedBrat, general manager, Azure IoT at Microsoft. "Sight Machine's Factory CONNECT, developed and honed over more than a decade of deployments among global manufacturers, will be an attractive option for Azure IoT Operations users."

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine provides the leading platform for data-driven manufacturing and industrial AI, helping global manufacturers increase profitability, productivity and sustainability. Sight Machine's Manufacturing Data Platform creates a common data foundation by capturing and structuring data from the entire factory to deliver a systemwide view of the manufacturing process. With insights powered by artificial intelligence, manufacturers can now optimize across their production processes and plant networks, and extend the impact to their broader supply and value chains. Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. ( ).

