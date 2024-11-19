The Future Is Here: New Mexico Media Arts Collective Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Emerging Technology Lecture Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mexico is known for its groundbreaking technological advancements and iconic film, television, and productions like Oppenheimer and Breaking Bad, and has long served as a hub for both creative and technological innovation. To further explore the potential of emerging technology, the New Mexico Media Arts Collective (NMMAC) is pleased to announce the launch of its new lecture series with a free, live webinar – Emerging ∞ The Future is Here!

– on Saturday, November 23, 2024, from 11 AM to 1 PM Mountain Time. This event will delve into the cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of technology, media, and entertainment.

This series welcomes anyone interested in exploring innovative technologies and media!

The series will feature insights from notable industry leaders:



Bill Inman – An acclaimed entrepreneur and AI/blockchain pioneer with over 25 years of experience. Bill advises top decentralized AI projects like SingularityNET, has launched and sold the blockchain-based AI company Talenting, and leads the Dectec ecosystem. He is a frequent speaker and has been featured in media outlets like Amazon Prime and MarketWatch.

Christina Lee Storm – Award-winning producer and CEO of ASHER XR and PLAYBOOK. Known for her pioneering work in virtual production and AI in media, Christina's expertise spans from Netflix to DreamWorks, where she has been a driving force in emerging media and is globally recognized for her innovative approaches in film and XR. Abran Maldonado – Co-founder of Create Labs and an OpenAI Ambassador, specializing in generative AI technologies. He is the creator of L.R.A., the first Afro-Latina AI virtual influencer. A Gates Millennium Scholar, Abran is dedicated to advancing diversity and pushing the boundaries of 5G VR/AR edtech solutions nationwide.

Special appearances by L.R.A. and Grace the Robot , the humanoid AI redefining human-robot interactions, will further highlight the session.

To register for this free event and for more information on Emerging Technology ∞ The Future is Here!

lecture series, please visit:



About the New Mexico Media Arts Collective

The NMMAC is dedicated to supporting New Mexico's media talent through education, networking, and development initiatives designed to enhance industry knowledge and connections. The collective aims to sustain the growth of New Mexico's media landscape and ensure its members are equipped with the skills and opportunities needed to succeed.

