Durham School Services Donates Buses To The All-American Boys Chorus For Transportation To Concerts & Activities

- Aaron Cassaro, CEO, All-American Boys ChorusSAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Durham School Services, a student leader dedicated to giving back to their communities, has donated three buses to the All-American Boys Chorus to the choir and their equipment to concerts, field trips, and other activities. The buses will be delivered in the coming weeks just in time for the holiday concert season.These buses were donated as part of Durham's community outreach program, Partners Beyond the Bus. The program aims to become a partner of the community beyond its main role of transporting students to and from school safely, reliably, and on time. Our San Bernardino team has served the community for over a decade and looks forward to continuing to support the community.“Surprising as it may sound, having a bus has been a core element of the All-American Boys Chorus' identity for decades,” said Aaron Cassaro, CEO, All-American Boys Chorus.“Traveling together on a bus is an incredible experience that allows for bonding and building camaraderie, as well as simple efficiency. This incredibly generous bus donation will allow us to keep that tradition alive, as we use these vehicles to transport members to concert performances throughout southern California, as well as to our summer camp, Leadership Summit, and several other events throughout the year. Everyone here at the All-American Boys Chorus could not be more grateful to Durham School Services for helping to keep this dream alive and thriving!”“The All-American Boys Chorus is an admirable organization that nurtures character, confidence, and talent through music while also helping each child develop and find their individuality and voice. This is why it is a great feeling to know that these three donated buses will have a hand in creating unforgettable bonds, new memories, and experiences for the members of the chorus while they travel together to their concerts and events,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Student Transportation Division in North America, National Express.“The dedication of our teams to uplift and positively impact the communities in which they serve is unmatched. I am proud and lucky to be part of a team and Company that values and prioritizes giving back to their communities.”-END-About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.About All American Boys Chorus : The All-American Boys Chorus, America's quintessential professional boys chorus, has delighted audiences worldwide for over fifty years. Based in Santa Ana, California, the Chorus is comprised of over 100 boys ages 8 – 15 drawn from throughout Southern California. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Wesley Martin, a veteran of Hungary's renowned Kodaly Institute, the Chorus provides boys with comprehensive musical training and unsurpassed performance and touring opportunities.

