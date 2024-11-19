SKF Confirms Dates For CFO Transition
11/19/2024 12:46:11 PM
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Susanne Larsson will join
SKF as the new Chief financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Group Finance, succeeding Niclas Rosenlew. It is now confirmed that she will start on 17 February 2025.
Niclas will work his last day for SKF on 31 December 2024. As a consequence, Carina van den Berg, currently holding the position as Director SKF Global Finance Sustainability & Operations, is assigned as Acting CFO of SKF during the interim period.
Previous press release, 3 September 2024: [link ]
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517;
mobile: 46 722-201 893;
e-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: [email protected]
