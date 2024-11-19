Salmar - Release Of Employee Restricted Share Units

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1. Participants in the Company's RSU program have on November 19th 2024, settled a total number of 155 752 RSUs. Following the release, 155 752 shares will be transferred from the Company's holding of own shares. Subsequent to the transaction the Company holds 114 554 own shares.

2. Restricted share units released by primary insiders November 19th 2024:

- Arthur Wisniewski has received 2 019 shares in the Company

- Eva Haugen has received 1 676 shares in the Company

- Frode Arntsen has received 4 475 shares in the Company

- Håkon Husby has received 1 280 shares in the Company

- Roger Bekken has received 3 317 shares in the Company

- Runar Sivertsen has received 1 932 shares in the Company

- Gunn Marit Sivertsen (person closely associated to primary insider) has received 729 shares in the Company

- Simon Søbstad has received 2 147 shares in the Company

- Ingvild Kindlihagen has received 428 shares in the Company

- Ulrik Steinvik has received 2 713 shares in the Company

3. Sale of shares

On November 19th 2024, the primary insiders mentioned below ordered for a portion of the received shares (approx. 43%) to be immediately sold by a third party in order to cover the tax liability.

The sales price subsequently obtained by the third party when selling the shares in the market will be notified in a separate stock exchange notice when known.

4. New holding

- After completion of the above mentioned transactions, including sale of a portion of the received shares through a third party, Frode Arntsen holds 5 187 RSUs and will hold 9 324 in the Company.

- After completion of the above mentioned transactions, including sale of a portion of the received shares through a third party, Roger Bekken* holds 3 599 RSUs and will hold 16 259 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the above mentioned transactions, including sale of a portion of the received shares through a third party, Eva Haugen holds 1 743 RSUs and will hold 884 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the above mentioned transactions, including sale of a portion of the received shares through a third party, Håkon Husby holds 1 299 RSUs and will hold 2 190 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the above mentioned transactions, including sale of a portion of the received shares through a third party, Runar Sivertsen holds 2 088 RSUs and will hold 5 372 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the above mentioned transactions, Gunn Marit Sivertsen (person closely associated to primary insider) holds 815 RSUs and will hold 587 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the above mentioned transactions, including sale of a portion of the received shares through a third party, Ulrik Steinvik** holds 2 905 RSUs and will hold 121 855 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the above mentioned transactions, including sale of a portion of the received shares through a third party, Simon Søbstad holds 2 434 RSUs and will hold 1 737 in the Company.

- After completion of the above mentioned transactions, including sale of a portion of the received shares through a third party, Arthur Wisniewski holds 2 088 RSUs and will hold 3 776 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the above mentioned transactions, including sale of a portion of the received shares through a third party, Ingvild Kindlihagen holds 597 RSUs and will hold 276 shares in the Company.

*Owns 16 259 shares directly and indirectly through personal relative.

** Owns 121 855 shares directly and indirectly through personal related parties. Also owns 100 per cent of the shares in Nordpilan AS. Nordpilan AS owns 0.17 per cent of the shares in Kverva AS, which in turn through Kverva Industrier AS owns 45.4 per cent of the shares in SalMar ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: + 47 936 30 449

E-mail: ...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

Primary insider notification forms 20241119