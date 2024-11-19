Cornerstone Wealth Management Expands Services, Offering Tax, Medicare, & Estate Planning For Retirement Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cornerstone Wealth Management is thrilled to announce the expansion of its suite of services with the addition of Cornerstone Tax Advisory, Cornerstone Medicare Services, and a dedicated Estate Planning Division. These additions bring tax efficiency, healthcare planning, and estate structuring all under one roof, creating a seamless, one-stop experience for clients aiming for a secure and well-rounded retirement.With Cornerstone Tax Advisory, clients of Cornerstone Wealth Management gain access to tax advice and preparation/tax filing, allowing for tax-efficient strategies that maximize investment earnings. Cornerstone recognizes that achieving tax efficiency is crucial to long-term financial success, ensuring clients' investments align with their tax strategies.In addition, Cornerstone's new Medicare Services provides guidance through essential healthcare planning, from Medicare decisions to long-term care options, helping clients address healthcare needs confidently within their retirement plans. Recognizing the importance of healthcare in retirement, Cornerstone is committed to equipping clients with trusted professionals and resources to navigate these critical decisions.Through the Estate Planning Division, Cornerstone Wealth Management offers clients the opportunity to establish revocable living trusts that avoid probate and include crucial documents like powers of attorney for healthcare and finances, as well as last will and testament provisions. This service supports clients in ensuring a legacy that reflects their values and intentions, while minimizing complexities for heirs."Comprehensive wealth management is more than investment oversight,” explains Anthony Napolitano, Partner of Cornerstone Wealth Management.“Our approach addresses the five pillars of successful planning: investment, income, healthcare, tax, and legacy/estate planning. By integrating tax advisory, Medicare, and estate planning into our offerings, we simplify the complexities of retirement, creating a cohesive and holistic experience for our clients.”With these additional services, Cornerstone Wealth Management further strengthens its commitment to guiding clients through every phase of retirement planning, building a foundation for financial confidence.About Cornerstone Wealth Management:Cornerstone Wealth Management specializes in delivering personalized financial strategies for retirees and pre-retirees. Through an integrated approach, Cornerstone unites tax, healthcare, and estate services within its core wealth management solutions, ensuring every client has access to the resources they need for a comprehensive and seamless retirement plan. For more information visit:Securities and advisory services offered through Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a Registered Investment Adviser. Member FINRA/SIPC. Cornerstone Wealth Management and IFG are unaffiliated entities.Website:

