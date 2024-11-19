Oxo Biodegradable Bag Market Poised To Achieve USD 1.4 Billion By 2034, Driven By Eco-Conscious Consumer Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The USA is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.4% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of environmental concerns, leading to a rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oxo-biodegradable bag market is set to register a steady CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034. Market demand is projected to reach USD 921.5 million in 2024 and grow to USD 1.4 billion by 2034. This growth is largely driven by increasing environmental awareness and a rising demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional plastic bags. As concerns over plastic pollution continue to escalate, consumers and businesses alike are seeking eco-friendly alternatives. Oxo-biodegradable bags, also known as oxo-degradable bags, are gaining popularity due to their ability to break down more quickly than conventional plastic, reducing their environmental impact. These bags are being embraced by end users as a responsible choice for various applications, including shopping, tote bags , and waste collection, as they provide a solution to the growing plastic waste crisis. In addition to their environmental benefits, oxo-biodegradable bags are increasingly being utilized for branding and customization. Manufacturers are producing bags designed for printing, allowing companies to print messages that educate consumers about the biodegradation process, fostering greater environmental awareness. This has made oxo-biodegradable bags a popular choice for businesses looking to align with sustainability initiatives. Recognizing the rough conditions in which these bags are often used, manufacturers are also focusing on durability. Bags are being designed to be moisture-resistant, tamper-proof, and tear-resistant, ensuring they maintain their functionality and integrity during use. For example, Pee Safe, a leading manufacturer, produces oxo-biodegradable bags that are both tamper-proof packaging and tear-resistant, setting a high standard for the industry. Manufacturers of Oxo-Biodegradable Bags Embrace Aesthetic Appeal as a Marketing Strategy Oxo-biodegradable bags, typically associated with their functionality rather than their visual appeal, are undergoing a transformation. Manufacturers are increasingly adding a touch of style to their products by offering bags in a variety of colors, such as red, blue, and especially green, which resonates with environmentally conscious consumers. The introduction of aesthetically pleasing designs not only serves the purpose of enhancing brand visibility but also positions the bags as a sustainable fashion statement. The rise in consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions is driving manufacturers to improve the bag's visual appeal, making them more attractive to a broader market. Green, being synonymous with sustainability, is especially favored, aligning the product's appearance with its environmentally friendly attributes. This trend is coupled with advancements in print technology, which enable manufacturers to include high-quality, intricate prints on the bags without compromising their biodegradability. "The Oxo biodegradable bag market is gaining traction as sustainability becomes a major priority across industries. With increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives, this market is poised for growth. However, challenges related to environmental impact and regulatory compliance still need addressing to ensure long-term success," says Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). Challenges Faced by the Oxo Biodegradable Bag Market Limited Consumer Awareness : Despite growing environmental concerns, many consumers remain unaware of the benefits and proper disposal methods of oxo-biodegradable bags. This lack of education can limit market demand and hinder the widespread adoption of these products. Debate on Environmental Impact : While oxo-biodegradable bags are marketed as more eco-friendly than traditional plastic, there is ongoing debate over their true environmental impact. Critics argue that they may break down into microplastics and still contribute to pollution, undermining their sustainability claims. Regulatory Challenges : Different regions have varying regulations concerning biodegradable products. In some countries, there are restrictions on the use of oxo-biodegradable additives, which can limit market expansion or create barriers to entry for manufacturers. Higher Production Costs : Oxo-biodegradable bags are often more expensive to produce than conventional plastic bags. The cost of incorporating biodegradable additives and ensuring compliance with environmental standards can result in higher retail prices, limiting their affordability and appeal. Competition from Other Biodegradable Alternatives : The market for eco-friendly packaging is growing, with alternatives like compostable bags, paper bags, and reusable bags gaining popularity. As consumers and businesses increasingly choose these other options, the market for oxo-biodegradable bags faces fierce competition, limiting growth potential.

Get the Complete Story-Read More About Our Latest Report! Key Takeaways From The Oxo Biodegradable Bag Market

The market reached USD 799.9 million by 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 2.4% during the historical period.

The United States market is projected to maintain a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period.

China's oxo biodegradable bag market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The oxo biodegradable bag market in India is projected to expand with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Polyethylene is estimated to account for 35% of the market share in 2024. The food and beverage industry is expected to dominate, capturing 40% of the market share in 2024. Regional Insights into the Oxo Biodegradable Bag Market

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) India 5.10% United States 2.40% China 4.80% Thailand 3.80% Japan 3.10%

Competitive Landscape

The oxo biodegradable bag market is relatively fragmented. Established market players must struggle with the danger of regular new entrants. With the packaging industry rapidly moving towards sustainability, more manufacturers are producing oxo-biodegradable bags.

Market players are collaborating strategically. By combining the strengths of two competitors, participants hope to improve distribution systems and reach more clients. Acquisitions are also a common sight.

Significant resources are being invested in R&D initiatives. Manufacturers want to increase the printability, ink adherence, heat seal strength, and other aspects of their products. Private and public funds are thus being sought.

Leading Oxo Biodegradable Bag Brands



Amcor plc

Stora Enso Oyj

ProAmpac

Novolex

EarthAware

BioBag International AS

Green Packaging Group

EcoPack

Trek Packaging

Orion Packaging

Symphony Environmental Technologies

Envirosax

Biosphere Plastic

FlexPAC

Ningbo Huaxiang

Hood Packaging

Nextek

Green Dot Bioplastics

Veolia Environnement S.A. Sapphire Flexible Packaging

Key Industrial Developments



Stora Enso Oyj, based in Finland, will introduce Beyond Board Packaging Services in October of 2024. Customers can receive services such as sustainability training, circularity assessments, and life cycle assessment (LCA). In October 2024, ProAmpac also pledged to support the Science-Based Targets project (SBTi) through the Net-Zero pathway. ProAmpac is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Bag Type:

Based on the bag type, the market is divided into shopping bag, tote bag, garbage bag, produce bag, and mailing bag.

By Material:

Based on the material, the oxo biodegradable bag market can be divided into polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and polyethylene terephthalate.

By End Use:

Based on the end use, the oxo biodegradable bag market is divided into food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, electronics & home appliance, pharmaceutical, and shipping & logistics.

By Distribution Channel:

Based on the distribution channel, the oxo biodegradable bag market is divided into direct sales, retail, e-commerce, and distributors.

By Region:

The sector has been analyzed with the following regions covered: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für oxo-biologisch abbaubare Beutel wird von 2024 bis 2034 eine stetige CAGR von 4,6 % verzeichnen. Die Marktnachfrage wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 921,5 Mio. USD erreichen und bis 2034 auf 1,4 Mrd. USD ansteigen. Dieses Wachstum ist vor allem auf das zunehmende Umweltbewusstsein und die steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Alternativen zu herkömmlichen Plastiktüten zurückzuführen.

Da die Besorgnis über die Verschmutzung durch Plastik weiter zunimmt, suchen Verbraucher und Unternehmen gleichermaßen nach umweltfreundlichen Alternativen. Oxo-biologisch abbaubare Tüten, auch bekannt als oxo-abbaubare Tüten, werden immer beliebter, da sie sich schneller zersetzen können als herkömmliches Plastik und so die Umweltbelastung verringern. Diese Tüten werden von den Endverbrauchern als verantwortungsvolle Wahl für verschiedene Anwendungen angenommen, darunter Einkaufen, Tragetaschen und Abfallsammlung, da sie eine Lösung für die wachsende Plastikmüllkrise bieten.

Zusätzlich zu ihren Vorteilen für die Umwelt werden oxo-biologisch abbaubare Beutel zunehmend für das Branding und die Personalisierung verwendet. Die Hersteller stellen Beutel her, die für den Druck konzipiert sind und es Unternehmen ermöglichen, Botschaften zu drucken, die die Verbraucher über den biologischen Abbauprozess aufklären und so ein größeres Umweltbewusstsein fördern. Dies hat oxo-biologisch abbaubare Tüten zu einer beliebten Wahl für Unternehmen gemacht, die sich an Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen orientieren möchten.

In Anbetracht der rauen Bedingungen, unter denen diese Taschen häufig verwendet werden, konzentrieren sich die Hersteller auch auf die Haltbarkeit. Die Taschen werden so konzipiert, dass sie feuchtigkeitsbeständig, manipulationssicher und reißfest sind, um sicherzustellen, dass sie während des Gebrauchs ihre Funktionalität und Integrität behalten. So stellt beispielsweise Pee Safe, ein führender Hersteller, oxo-biologisch abbaubare Beutel her, die sowohl manipulationssicher verpackt als auch reißfest sind und damit einen hohen Standard für die Branche setzen.

Hersteller von Oxo-biologisch abbaubaren Beuteln setzen auf Ästhetik als Marketingstrategie

Oxo-biologisch abbaubare Tüten, die in der Regel eher mit ihrer Funktionalität als mit ihrem optischen Reiz in Verbindung gebracht werden, befinden sich im Wandel. Die Hersteller verleihen ihren Produkten zunehmend einen Hauch von Stil, indem sie Taschen in einer Vielzahl von Farben wie Rot, Blau und vor allem Grün anbieten, was bei umweltbewussten Verbrauchern Anklang findet. Die Einführung von ästhetisch ansprechenden Designs dient nicht nur der Erhöhung der Markensichtbarkeit, sondern positioniert die Taschen auch als nachhaltiges Fashion-Statement.

Die steigende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach umweltfreundlichen Lösungen veranlasst die Hersteller, die optische Attraktivität der Tasche zu verbessern, um sie für einen breiteren Markt attraktiver zu machen. Grün, ein Synonym für Nachhaltigkeit, wird besonders bevorzugt, da es das Erscheinungsbild des Produkts mit seinen umweltfreundlichen Eigenschaften in Einklang bringt. Dieser Trend geht einher mit Fortschritten in der Drucktechnologie, die es Herstellern ermöglichen, hochwertige, komplizierte Drucke auf die Tüten zu bringen, ohne ihre biologische Abbaubarkeit zu beeinträchtigen.

"Der Markt für biologisch abbaubare Oxo-Beutel gewinnt an Bedeutung, da Nachhaltigkeit in allen Branchen zu einer wichtigen Priorität wird. Mit der steigenden Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach umweltfreundlichen Alternativen ist dieser Markt auf Wachstum ausgerichtet. Die Herausforderungen in Bezug auf die Umweltverträglichkeit und die Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften müssen jedoch noch angegangen werden, um den langfristigen Erfolg zu gewährleisten." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Herausforderungen auf dem Markt für biologisch abbaubare Oxo-Beutel

: Trotz wachsender Umweltbedenken sind sich viele Verbraucher der Vorteile und ordnungsgemäßen Entsorgungsmethoden von oxo-biologisch abbaubaren Beuteln nicht bewusst. Dieser Mangel an Aufklärung kann die Marktnachfrage einschränken und die breite Einführung dieser Produkte behindern.: Während oxo-biologisch abbaubare Tüten als umweltfreundlicher als herkömmliches Plastik vermarktet werden, gibt es eine anhaltende Debatte über ihre tatsächlichen Auswirkungen auf die Umwelt. Kritiker argumentieren, dass sie in Mikroplastik zerfallen und dennoch zur Umweltverschmutzung beitragen können, was ihre Nachhaltigkeitsansprüche untergräbt.: Verschiedene Regionen haben unterschiedliche Vorschriften für biologisch abbaubare Produkte. In einigen Ländern gibt es Beschränkungen für die Verwendung von oxo-biologisch abbaubaren Zusatzstoffen, die die Marktexpansion einschränken oder Eintrittsbarrieren für Hersteller schaffen können.: Oxo-biologisch abbaubare Tüten sind oft teurer in der Herstellung als herkömmliche Plastiktüten. Die Kosten für die Verwendung biologisch abbaubarer Zusatzstoffe und die Sicherstellung der Einhaltung von Umweltstandards können zu höheren Einzelhandelspreisen führen, was ihre Erschwinglichkeit und Attraktivität einschränkt.: Der Markt für umweltfreundliche Verpackungen wächst, wobei Alternativen wie kompostierbare Tüten, Papiertüten und wiederverwendbare Tüten immer beliebter werden. Da sich Verbraucher und Unternehmen zunehmend für diese anderen Optionen entscheiden, ist der Markt für oxo-biologisch abbaubare Tüten einem harten Wettbewerb ausgesetzt, der das Wachstumspotenzial einschränkt.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für biologisch abbaubare Oxo-Taschen



Der Markt erreichte bis 2023 799,9 Mio. USD, was einer CAGR von 2,4 % im historischen Zeitraum entspricht.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der US-Markt im Prognosezeitraum eine CAGR von 2,4 % beibehalten wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass der chinesische Markt für biologisch abbaubare Oxo-Beutel von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 4,8 % wachsen wird.

Der Markt für biologisch abbaubare Oxo-Beutel in Indien wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 5,1 % wachsen.

Es wird geschätzt, dass Polyethylen im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 35 % ausmachen wird. Es wird erwartet, dass die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie dominieren wird und im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 40 % einnehmen wird.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Der Markt für biologisch abbaubare Oxo-Beutel ist relativ fragmentiert. Etablierte Marktteilnehmer haben mit der Gefahr regelmäßiger Neueinsteiger zu kämpfen. Da sich die Verpackungsindustrie schnell in Richtung Nachhaltigkeit bewegt, stellen immer mehr Hersteller oxo-biologisch abbaubare Beutel her.

Die Marktteilnehmer arbeiten strategisch zusammen. Durch die Kombination der Stärken zweier Wettbewerber erhoffen sich die Teilnehmer, die Vertriebssysteme zu verbessern und mehr Kunden zu erreichen. Auch Übernahmen sind ein alltäglicher Anblick.

Erhebliche Ressourcen werden in F&E-Initiativen investiert. Die Hersteller möchten die Bedruckbarkeit, die Haftung der Tinte, die Heißsiegelfestigkeit und andere Aspekte ihrer Produkte verbessern. So werden private und öffentliche Gelder gesucht.

Führende Marken von biologisch abbaubaren Oxo-Beuteln



Amcor plc

Stora Enso Oyj

ProAmpac

Novolex

Erdbewusst

BioBag International AS

Green Packaging Gruppe

EcoPack

Trek Verpackung

Orion Verpackung

Symphony Umwelttechnologien

Envirosax

Biosphäre Kunststoff

FlexPAC

Ningbo Huaxiang

Verpackung der Haube

Nextek

Grüner Punkt Biokunststoffe

Veolia Environnement S.A. Saphir Flexible Verpackungen

Wichtige Entwicklungen in der Industrie



Stora Enso Oyj mit Sitz in Finnland wird im Oktober 2024 Beyond Board Packaging Services einführen. Kunden können Dienstleistungen wie Nachhaltigkeitsschulungen, Zirkularitätsbewertungen und Lebenszyklusanalysen (LCA) erhalten. Im Oktober 2024 verpflichtete sich ProAmpac außerdem, das Science-Based Targets Project (SBTi) über den Net-Zero-Pfad zu unterstützen. ProAmpac hat sich verpflichtet, bis 2050 Netto-Null-Emissionen zu erreichen.

Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Taschentyp:

Basierend auf dem Taschentyp wird der Markt in Einkaufstasche, Tragetasche, Müllsack, Obst- und Gemüsetasche und Versandtasche unterteilt.

Nach Material:

Basierend auf dem Material kann der Markt für biologisch abbaubare Oxo-Beutel in Polyethylen, Polypropylen, Polystyrol und Polyethylenterephthalat unterteilt werden.

Nach Endverwendung:

Basierend auf der Endverwendung wird der Markt für biologisch abbaubare Oxo-Beutel in Lebensmittel und Getränke, Körperpflege und Kosmetik, Elektronik und Haushaltsgeräte, Pharmazie sowie Versand und Logistik unterteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Basierend auf dem Vertriebskanal wird der Markt für biologisch abbaubare Oxo-Beutel in Direktverkauf, Einzelhandel, E-Commerce und Distributoren unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Der Sektor wurde mit den folgenden Regionen analysiert: Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, Südasien, Ostasien, Ozeanien sowie Naher Osten und Afrika.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

