The global biopharmaceuticals manufacturing consumables testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2030 The market is driven by the growing need for an in-depth assessment of raw materials for the successful and rapid launch of the final product. Rising awareness pertaining to internal standards as well as external regulations in the biopharmaceutical industry is also aiding the market growth.



In the past few years, there has been a major paradigm shift from small chemical molecules to large biological molecules. As a result, the biopharmaceutical industry is geared toward exploring every aspect involved in the manufacturing process.

Regulatory and quality expectations for best quality raw materials and intermediates continue to increase. This, in turn, has pressurized vendors engaged in the manufacturing of excipients and raw materials to invest in standardizing functionality as well as establishing sophisticated processes to consistently address the needs of final product developers.

Based on service, compendial and multi-compendial testing held the largest share owing to demand from various manufacturers for raw materials that are compliant to regulatory standards

Testing services for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the presence of a wide range of services in this segment

Presence of a large number of biologics manufacturing entities in the U.S. has resulted in North America dominating the global market in 2023. Rising competitive rivalry amongst market participants is also attributive for the large share of this region Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, fueled primarily by expansion of the contract service industry in several Asian countries. This is partly attributed to low operating costs in these nations The leading players in the Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing market include:

Alcami Corporation

Merck KGaA

Eurofins Scientific

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories.

Catalent, Inc

Element Materials Technology (Avomeen Analytical Services)

Pace Analytical Services, LLC Nelson Laboratories, LLC (Gibraltar Laboratories) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $572 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1270 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global



