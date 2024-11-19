(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Nutraceuticals Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product (CBD Tinctures, Capsules & Softgels), Application, Distribution (Retail Stores, Online), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CBD nutraceuticals market size is expected to reach USD 23.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2030 Introduction of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp cultivation and hemp-derived products in U.S., rising consumer preference for plant-based ingredients in dietary supplements, and awareness regarding the health benefits of cannabidiol are some of the factors powering the market growth. However, the easy availability of alternative products is obstructing market growth.



CBD tinctures segment dominated the global market and accounted for a revenue share of 41.9% in 2023. Increasing acceptance of cannabidiol for health and wellness purposes coupled with high bioavailability of tinctures when administered sublingually are the major factors responsible for this large market share. On the other hand, capsules and soft gels are anticipated to be the fastest-growing product type over the forecast period, as they are travel-friendly and convenient to carry in public places. However, many consumers dislike the raw taste and texture of cannabidiol and so they are switching towards capsules and softgels.

Based on the distribution channel, retail store segment dominated the market in 2023, as consumers prefer retail stores for buying dietary supplements due to attractive pricing. On the other hand, the online sales channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rise in the preference for online shopping. Furthermore, the new entrants in the CBD nutraceuticals space, find online sales channel a much economical alternative than a retail storefront.

CBD Nutraceuticals Market Report Highlights

Retail stores segment dominated the global market in 2023. Ease of accessibility, availability of multiple alternatives, and preference by key companies in order to accomplish enhanced brand visibility have contributed to the growth of retail store segment. North America CBD nutraceuticals market dominated the global industry with a revenue share of 54.5% in 2023. This market is primarily driven by rising consumer awareness, increased adoption of CBD in various applications, and positive regulatory scenarios in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The leading players in the CBD Nutraceuticals market include:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global



