'Am I The Ass?' Game Reveals How Americans Judge Behavior

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Am I the Ass? Game

University Games

The new party game, Am I the Ass? has players debating what is, or isn't, considered asshole behavior

- Bob Moog, President of University GamesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- University Games is thrilled to announce the release of Am I the Ass? , a party game that educates the boorish, enlightens the clueless and entertains everyone else. This game features surveys“Family Feud-style” of 500 Americans deciding what is and what isn't asshole behavior.“We wanted to spark some laughs, create connections and give players something to think about,” said Ashley Lopez, Product Manager at University Games.In the game, players are presented a scenario, then use their“Ass-o-Meters” to predict the percentage of respondents who deemed the person in the scenario“the ass.” Players who guess correctly earn a point and the first player to five points wins the game.Bob Moog, President of University Games noted,“Am I the Ass? is a multi-generational party game where the questions turn out to be great conversation starters about how we interact in society. It turns out that most of us are actually asses some of the time.”Now available on Amazon and AreYouGame , Am I the Ass? will energize game nights as friends gather and dive into the situations.Am I the Ass? joins other popular titles from University Games, including Smart Ass, Drunk Ass, Judge Your Friends, Give 'Em The Finger and Murder Mystery Party Games.About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

Greg Walsh

University Games

+1 203-292-6280

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.