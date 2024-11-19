Sarah A. Long, DSC(C), MS, CRCP Joins Cardiovascular Associates Of America As Director Of Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sarah Long brings invaluable experience and expertise building and leading clinical research organizations. We are thrilled to have her leading our clinical research enterprise” - Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSAORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced that Sarah Long, DSC(C), MS, CRCP will be joining the leadership team in the role of Director of Research. Sarah brings over a decade of experience in clinical research, with an emphasis on building and leading clinical research organizations. She is a proficient clinical trial and regulatory leader who has extensive knowledge in clinical research operations and the regulatory nuances of running clinical trials and registry studies.



“Building a world-class clinical research consortium, and actively advancing efforts to move novel treatments for cardiovascular disease from benchtop to bedside, is core to CVAUSA's mission of empowering cardiovascular specialists to transform patient care. Much of the CVAUSA network is already engaged in clinical research-including clinical trials and registry studies-but we can and will do much more to support scientific progress,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA.“Sarah Long brings invaluable experience and expertise building and leading clinical research organizations. We are thrilled to have her leading our clinical research enterprise.”



Sarah joins CVAUSA from Advocate Aurora Research Institute (Advocate Aurora Health) where she led the integration of two health system research offices (Advocate and Aurora) into a centralized, single legal entity/research institute (Advocate Aurora Research Institute), which supported 22 hospitals' clinical research. She was directly responsible for the oversight, direction, performance, and growth of sponsored research. As part of her role, she provided strategic guidance, operational oversight, and direction for clinical trials (Phase I – IV, drug and device), decentralized clinical trials, population health, and retrospective chart reviews, and properly defined, planned, and executed across all clinical programs with a strong emphasis on cardiovascular research as well as oncology, neuroscience, and other clinical specialties.



“I am very excited to join the CVAUSA leadership team and work with our practices and research leaders to grow and build our nationwide clinical research platform. Given our size and geographic breadth, CVAUSA is uniquely positioned to support a robust and diversified cardiovascular clinical research portfolio across all phases of clinical trials, registries, and health services research,” said Sarah Long, DSC(C), MS, CRCP, Director of Research, CVAUSA.



About Cardiovascular Associates of America

Cardiovascular Associates of America is backed by Webster Equity Partners and aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA's physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit





