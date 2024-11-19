Ballistic Ventures Appoints Former Mandiant EVP And CFO Frank Verdecanna As Strategic Financial Advisor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ballistic Ventures , the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding and incubating entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity, today announced Frank Verdecanna has joined the firm as Strategic Advisor. Verdecanna most recently served as the Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mandiant, until its $5.4 billion by in 2022.

In his advisory role at Ballistic Ventures, Verdecanna will help the firm's portfolio companies navigate fundraising and financial strategies, including helping portfolio executives make sure financial models, projections and due diligence materials are investor-ready. His deep financial and cybersecurity expertise will also be used to help portfolio executives drive efficient capital allocation, budgeting, and resource management, as well as provide guidance on burn-rate management and cash-flow optimization.

"In today's startup environment, robust financial strategies are essential for stability, scalability and success," said Verdecanna. "I look forward to using my experience to help these portfolio companies fine-tune their strategies and provide guidance to help them succeed in the market."

Verdecanna brings more than 30 years of experience working with various technology companies and a public accounting firm – 14 years of which were spent as a CFO. For over a decade, he worked at Mandiant, now part of Google Cloud, where he retired in 2023. Verdecanna has served in various advisory roles and currently is on the board of three technology companies.

"Frank's unmatched experience at Mandiant and throughout his career has proven his depth in navigating financial strategy and scaling companies to their potential," said Kevin Mandia , Co-Founder and General Partner of Ballistic Ventures. "In joining us as an advisor, Frank's expertise will not only strengthen our advisory team but also underscore our commitment to helping great founders build and scale companies that will shape the industry's future."

Verdecanna joins Ballistic Ventures' distinguished group of cybersecurity expert advisors. This news follows Gregory Crabb's recent

appointment to CISO-in-Residence, as well as David Hahn's appointment to CISO Operating Partner in August. Learn more about the team by visiting ballisticventures/team .

About Ballistic Ventures

Ballistic Ventures is a venture capital firm solely dedicated to early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related companies. The partners have spent their entire careers defending against every cyber threat conceivable. Members of the firm have founded, operated, and funded over 100 successful cybersecurity firms – including Abnormal Security, AlienVault, ArcSight, Fortify, Mandiant, and Shape Security – led over 10,000 security professionals globally, and have 40+ years of experience in venture capital. The Ballistic portfolio includes Aembit, Alethea, ArmorCode, AuthMind, Codezero, Concentric AI, GetReal Labs, Mimic, Noma, Nudge Security, Oligo, Pangea, Perygee, Reach Security, SpecterOps, Talon (PANW), Veza, and WitnessAI. Our experience provides entrepreneurs impactful support from people focused on the same mission. Our networks and relationships open doors for our founders. Learn more at ballisticventures .

SOURCE Ballistic Ventures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED