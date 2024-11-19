(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bamboo Furniture Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Type (Chair & Tables, Stools, Beds), End-use (Residential, Commercial), Region (Europe, APAC, MEA) 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bamboo furniture market size is expected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by rising investments in infrastructure developments and use of sustainable raw materials for furniture.



Bamboo is also gaining an increasing traction in terms of application in the commercial sector such as hotels, offices and recreational areas. Companies focus on crafting environmentally friendly products using bamboo as the major raw material. This factor is anticipated to drive the market in near future.

Asia Pacific is a one of the major markets, with China and other Far East countries as the major hubs. India is also expected to be a lucrative market for the manufacturers supported by the rising preference for sustainable and elegant furniture. Ikea has made India its global sourcing hub for bamboo products with an aim to expand its product portfolio.

Bamboo stools accounted for the highest market share of about 43.5% in 2023. Rising usage of bamboo furniture for both indoor and outdoor purposes is anticipated to drive the segment growth. Increasing demand from outdoor restaurants, cafes, and bars is projected to further fuel the product demand in near future. Foter offers a wide range of bamboo bar stools for both residential and commercial purposes in various designs.

The global bamboo furniture market is majorly driven by the residential application. Rising demand for elegant furniture to complement the living room and bedroom decor along with the rise in real estate constructions initiated by governments, especially in the urban areas is projected to drive the segment growth.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of about 61.3% in 2023. It is also expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. Majority of the growth is driven by China and other Far East countries. Improving living standards in China are resulting in higher investments in home decor and furnishings, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the market.

Bamboo Furniture Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest market accounting for a share of more than 63.94% by 2030, driven majorly by the high demand from China and India

In terms of revenue, residential application accounts for a market share of more than 74.3% in 2023. The segment is expected to continue leading over the forecast period The bamboo furniture market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the projected years The leading players in the Bamboo Furniture market include:

Greenington.

Zhenghe Ruichang Industrial Art Co., Ltd

MOSO Bamboo

Tine K Home A/S

Haiku Designs

Zoco Home

BAMBOO VILLAGE COMPANY Ltd.

Lene Bjerre Design INT IKEA Systems B. V. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Bamboo Furniture Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Bamboo Furniture Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Bamboo Furniture Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Bamboo Furniture Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Chair & Tables

5.3.1. Chair & Tables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Stools

5.5. Beds

Chapter 6. Bamboo Furniture Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Bamboo Furniture Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Residential

6.4. Commercial

Chapter 7. Bamboo Furniture Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Bamboo Furniture Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

