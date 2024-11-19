(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Wolfspeed, Inc. (“Wolfspeed” or“the Company”) (NYSE: WOLF). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants misrepresented and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of Wolfspeed's growth potential and, in particular, the operational status and profitability of the Mohawk Valley fabrication facility.

If you bought shares of Wolfspeed between August 16, 2023 and November 6, 2024 , and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 17, 2025.

