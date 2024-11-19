Historic Merger: Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Suncoast And Tampa Bay Join Forces To Form One Of The Nation's Largest Boys & Girls Clubs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A milestone in youth services, the new organization expands its reach to serve more youth across the Tampa Bay region than ever before.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast and Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay are pleased to announce a strategic merger, becoming one of the largest nonprofit after-school providers across the state of Florida and one of the biggest Boys & Girls Clubs mergers across the country.

"By coming together, we are not only expanding our capacity to serve more youth but also enhancing the quality and diversity of our programs," said Freddy Williams, President & CEO for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast and Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay. "This partnership will allow us to leverage our collective strengths and reflects our shared commitment to empowering the next generation and making a lasting impact on the lives of children and families across the Tampa Bay region."

The unification is a natural progression following the success of a shared services agreement that has been in place over the past year, allowing both organizations to collaborate more closely and improve their operational efficiency. The shared services agreement, which began November 2023, enabled the two organizations to streamline administrative functions, reduce operational costs, and enhance program delivery for children and families across Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties.

"Bringing our two organizations together feels like a natural step forward for all of us," said Elizabeth Constantine, Board Chairwoman for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast. "We're united in our passion to help kids thrive, and this merger means we'll have even more tools and resources to make a real difference in their lives. By joining forces, we're building a foundation that will support young people across our community, opening doors to opportunities that help them feel seen, supported, and excited about their futures."

Since November 2023, Club attendance has increased, resulting in 3,000 kids and teens being served daily, across 42 locations, with an additional 30,000 youth being reached through outreach and specialized programming in opioid prevention, emotional wellness, feeding, and workforce development. The combined organization will have an annual operating budget of $23 million, which will allow for an expanded network of Clubs, innovative programming, and enhanced support services, ensuring that more young people can access life-changing opportunities and realize their full potential.

"This merger is about so much more than just combining two organizations," said Edwin Narain, Board Chairman for Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay. "It's about making sure every child in our community has a place where they feel they belong and can dream big. Partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast allows us to reach even more young people and offer them the guidance and encouragement they deserve. Together, we're stronger, and we're ready to do whatever it takes to help these kids build bright, fulfilling futures."

"The recent decision by the boards of Suncoast and Tampa Bay Boys & Girls Clubs to merge is a historic and visionary step for serving more young people after school and during the summer in south Florida," said Jim Clark, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "This bold move strengthens both organizations and sets a powerful example for regional collaboration.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America congratulates all involved for their commitment to expanding impact for local youth, families, and their communities."

As part of the transition, both organizations will continue to operate programs that have been central to the Clubs' mission, including after-school tutoring, mentorship programs, emotional wellness initiatives, sports and recreation activities, and workforce readiness training. This interim period will ensure continuity and familiarity for the communities served, while allowing time for the introduction of the new brand identity, slated to launch June 30, 2025.

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF THE SUNCOAST AND BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF TAMPA BAY

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information visit online at

and

.

