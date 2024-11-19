عربي


California Credit Union Foundation Provides $5,000 In Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students


11/19/2024 11:46:53 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Starting an after-school computer science club, conducting plastic decomposition experiments, creating comic books and developing art therapy projects are just some of the school projects receiving funding from California Credit Union Foundation through its Fall 2024 Teacher Grant program.

California Credit Union Foundation Provides $5,000 In Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students Image

L-R: Mayall Street Academy of Arts/Technology Principal Linda Kim and Teacher Grant Recipient Laura East receive a grant check from Mariam Nasiry, California Credit Union AVP School and Community Development. The grant will be used to fund a science experiment for 3rd graders on plastic decomposition.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"We congratulate these inspiring teachers and are proud to continue California Credit Union Foundation's commitment to supporting our education community through these grants," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We hope this extra support will help educators as they create innovative and meaningful programs for their students."

The Fall 2024 California Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant recipients include:

Grant Recipient

School

City

Renee Brown

CA Academy of Math and Science

Carson

Laura East

Mayall Street Academy of Arts/Technology
Magnet

North Hills

Suzanne Gamache

Abraham Lincoln Elementary School

Anaheim

Tuborah Hamilton

Ascot Avenue Elementary School

Los Angeles

Julie Krofta

Cal Burke High School

Panorama City

Isela Lieber

James Monroe High School

North Hills

Jihyun Park

UCLA Community School

Los Angeles

Amanda Perez

Multnomah Street Elementary School

Los Angeles

Gabriela Valle-Rendon

San Antonio Elementary and STEM Magnet
Center

Huntington Park

Michelle Vincent

Katherine Edwards Middle School

Whittier

Photos of all recipients can be found here .

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union and its Foundation have awarded $205,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

About California Credit Union Foundation
 California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

SOURCE California Credit Union

