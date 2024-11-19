California Credit Union Foundation Provides $5,000 In Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Starting an after-school computer science club, conducting plastic decomposition experiments, creating comic and developing art therapy projects are just some of the school projects receiving funding from California Credit Union Foundation through its Fall 2024 Teacher Grant program. Continue Reading







L-R: Mayall Street Academy of Arts/Technology Principal Linda Kim and Teacher Grant Recipient Laura East receive a grant check from Mariam Nasiry, California Credit Union AVP School and Community Development. The grant will be used to fund a science experiment for 3rd graders on plastic decomposition. As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities. "We congratulate these inspiring teachers and are proud to continue California Credit Union Foundation's commitment to supporting our education community through these grants," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We hope this extra support will help educators as they create innovative and meaningful programs for their students." The Fall 2024 California Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant recipients include:

Grant Recipient School City Renee Brown CA Academy of Math and Science Carson Laura East Mayall Street Academy of Arts/Technology

Magnet North Hills Suzanne Gamache Abraham Lincoln Elementary School Anaheim Tuborah Hamilton Ascot Avenue Elementary School Los Angeles Julie Krofta Cal Burke High School Panorama City Isela Lieber James Monroe High School North Hills Jihyun Park UCLA Community School Los Angeles Amanda Perez Multnomah Street Elementary School Los Angeles Gabriela Valle-Rendon San Antonio Elementary and STEM Magnet

Center Huntington Park Michelle Vincent Katherine Edwards Middle School Whittier

Photos of all recipients can be found here .



Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union and its Foundation have awarded $205,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

About California Credit Union Foundation

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

