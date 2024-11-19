North Island Credit Union Foundation Provides $5,000 In Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conducting a geometry-based city planning project, creating a lending library, expanding a school garden and starting a school community mosaic project are just some of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union Foundation through its Fall 2024 Teacher Grant program. Continue Reading







L-R: High Tech Elementary School Chula Vista Teacher Grant Recipient Sarah Dunn receives a grant check from North Island Credit Union Senior School and Community Development Officer Shadi Poustchi. The grant will be used to fund a project for 4th graders using ecobricks to learn about plastic pollution. As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in San Diego and Riverside counties. The grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities. "We congratulate these inspiring teachers and are proud to continue North Island Credit Union Foundation's commitment to supporting our education community through these grants," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We hope this extra support will help educators as they create innovative and meaningful programs for their students." The Fall 2024 North Island Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant recipients include:

Grant Recipient School City Kimberly Almendariz Bear Valley Middle School Escondido Gloria Bernabe-Monypeny Horace Mann Middle School San Diego Sarah Dunn High Tech Elementary School Chula Vista Chula Vista Ben Fishburne Madison Avenue Elementary School El Cajon Caitlin Flores Hope Elementary School Carlsbad Eileen Grady-Romero Southwest High School San Diego Jedzida Herron La Mirada Elementary School San Ysidro Cherie Maurice VIP Village Preschool Imperial Beach Michael Paap Holmes Elementary School San Diego Cheryl Stark Hans Christensen Middle School Menifee

Since the creation of the program in 2012, North Island

Credit Union and its Foundation have awarded $205,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation

North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

