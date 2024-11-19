Inventhelp Inventor Develops All-In-One Kitchen Appliance (TRO-1221)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create one kitchen appliance that would combine the functions of an oven,

cooktop, air fryer, deep fryer, and pressure cooker," said an inventor, from Laval, QC, Canada, "so I invented the MODULAR APPLIANCE. My modular design would save space in any kitchen."

The invention provides an all-in-one design for a kitchen appliance. In doing so, it enables you to utilize an oven, cooktop, air fryer, deep fryer, and pressure cooker. As a result, it offers improved cooking options, and it helps save space within a kitchen. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households with smaller kitchens, apartments, condos, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1221, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

