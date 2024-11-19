U.S. Confectionery Market Assessment And Forecasts To 2028 - The Hershey Company, Mars And Ferrero Continue To Dominate The Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States of America Confectionery - Assessment and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US confectionery sector expected to grow from $47.9 billion in 2023 to $56.1 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2%.In volume terms, the sector is expected to grow from 3.04 billion kg in 2023 to 3.26 billion kg in 2028, registering a CAGR of 1.4%.

Chocolate is the largest category in value and volume terms. The Hershey Company, Mars and Ferrero are the top three companies in the US confectionery sector. In the US, consumption of confectionery is higher among females than males.

Report Scope



Per capita consumption of confectionery in the US was higher than regional and global levels in 2023.

Chocolate was the leading category in both value and volume terms

Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the US confectionery sector, with a value share of 38% in 2023 The Hershey Company accounted for a value share of 24.2% in 2023

Reasons to Buy



Company Coverage:



The Hershey Company

Mars Incorporated

Ferrero

Nestle

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Mondelez International Inc

Perfetti Van Melle SpA Tootsie Roll Industries Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of the US in the Global and North America Markets

Growth Analysis of the US Compared to Other Leading Countries in the North America Market

PCC and PCE of the US Compared to Global and North America Market

Sector Deep Dive

The US Confectionery Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross-Category Comparison - Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross-Category Comparison - Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis - Category: Chocolate



Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) - Chocolate

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) - Chocolate

Market Size Analysis - Category: Gum



Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) - Gum

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) - Gum

Market Size Analysis - Category: Sugar Confectionery



Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) - Sugar Confectionery

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) - Sugar Confectionery

Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value Share

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Health & Wellness Analysis



Health & Wellness Analysis by Category



Health & Wellness Analysis by Product Attributes

Health & Wellness Analysis by Consumer Benefits

Cross Category Comparison - Products with H&W Vs. Non-H&W Claims

Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

City Deep Dive

Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Category

Consumergraphics

Demographic Analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

The US Risk Index (GCRI) 2023 The US Risk Analysis - Compared to Global and North America Markets



