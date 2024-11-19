(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banking Encryption Software Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Service), Deployment, Enterprise Size, Function, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global banking encryption software market size is expected to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2025 to 2030. The growing need for modern security solutions worldwide is anticipated to drive the growth of the industry. In addition, the rising incidences of cyber-attacks also bode well for growth.



Banking encryption software facilitates the confidential exchange of vital data by encrypting the data at the sender's end in a form not readable without a proper authentication key, which is usually in the form of a password. The receiver can use the authentication key to decrypt the data and read it. The strong emphasis banks and other financial institutions are putting on securing data transactions is driving the adoption of banking encryption software.

The growing partnerships among the encryption software providers are expected to drive market growth. For instance, In April 2021, Google Cloud and Broadcom collaborated. This collaboration increased the integration of cloud services into Broadcom's primary software franchises. In this partnership, Broadcom was able to make enterprise operations software and its security suite available on Google Cloud, enabling organizations to encrypt and decrypt data at the column level.

Banking Encryption Software Market Report Highlights

The software segment accounted for the largest share of 64.64% in 2024. The software provides the infrastructure for deploying, creating, and managing financial products.

The on-premise segment held the largest market in 2024. Institutions worldwide are making efforts to gain authority over their software and control over their data.

The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2024. Large enterprises comparably have to handle a lot of data owing to their large customer base, which is the key attribute responsible for the segment's dominance.

The disk encryption segment dominated the market in 2024. Disk encryption's capability to encrypt the tiniest bit of data stored in the disk volume creates demand across the banking sector. North America banking encryption software market held the largest share in 2024 and accounted for 28.80%.

Broadcom

ESET North America

IBM

Intel

McAfee

Microsoft

Sophos

Thales Group

Trend Micro WinMagic Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global



