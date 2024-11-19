Inventhelp Inventor Develops Bathroom Accessory To Prevent Toilet Paper Waste (TRO-1215)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to stop children and pets from unraveling and wasting toilet paper," said an inventor, from Barrie, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the D & R COVER. My design would regulate the output of paper according to need."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of controlling the amount of toilet paper dispensed from a roll. In doing so, it helps prevent the toilet paper from unraveling. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it helps prevent toilet paper wastage. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1215, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED