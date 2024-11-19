Canvas Medical Announces Anovatm -- The Electronic Medical Record For Longevity Medicine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Designed in partnership with leading longevity doctor Anant Vinjamoori, Anova creates an all-in-one solution for state-of-the-art care

Canvas Medical , the EMR company accelerating everyday medicine, today announced the launch of AnovaTM , a breakthrough electronic medical record (EMR) system specifically designed for the rapidly growing field of longevity medicine. Built on the Canvas Medical EMR infrastructure in collaboration with Anant Vinjamoori, MD , a leading longevity physician, Anova delivers a fully integrated platform that empowers clinicians to better treat aging-related conditions, optimize patient health and grow their practice from day one.

People are more dissatisfied with conventional medicine today than ever before. They demand an approach that is personalized, proactive and centered on their goals. This movement has fueled the rise of longevity medicine

With the longevity market anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than

5.2%

over the next four years, many clinicians are entering the field to meet growing demand. However, they face a number of challenges. Longevity medicine is a fast-moving field and information is scattered. Clinicians must keep pace with the evolving diagnostic and therapeutic interventions and evidence available to ensure the highest quality patient care and outcomes. Anova simplifies these complexities through built-in clinical protocols updated in real-time, seamless integrations and access to the tools needed to launch and scale a successful practice within one unified system. Anova is the simplest and most robust way to practice longevity medicine.

"We've created Anova to make it easy for clinicians to deliver the most advanced care in longevity medicine without getting bogged down by outdated systems or fragmented tools," said Anant Vinjamoori, MD, founder of Next Generation Medicine. "This platform brings together everything a longevity practice needs, from the latest scientific protocols to seamless integrations, allowing providers to focus on their patients."

Key Features and Benefits of Anova:



Comprehensive Longevity Medicine Protocols: Anova offers a suite of state-of-the-art clinical protocols to provide optimal patient care, including:



Testosterone replacement therapy initialization and management



Estrogen and progesterone replacement therapy initialization and management



GLP-1 initialization, management and de-prescribing



Diet and exercise optimization

Sleep strategies and stress management plans

Seamless Integrations: Anova is designed to integrate with a wide range of essential tools so clinicians can optimize care and streamline operations without wasting time moving between multiple systems through a single sign-on experience. Integrated tools include:



Online payments and recurring membership subscriptions for immediate revenue capture



Compound medication

e-prescribing for improved access to custom-formulated, in-demand medications



Supplement ordering for easy nutritional interventions



Easy wearable device data connections for precise, personalized management



Convenient, non-invasive urine-based hormone level testing

Easy digital access to lab orders, results, and imaging studies including whole-body

MRIs Built-in Evidence and Protocol Updates: Dr. Vinjamoori continuously updates Anova with the latest science, ensuring practices are always using the most effective treatments and strategies for their patients.

"Longevity medicine is all about bringing things together: bringing the latest evidence together from different fields and bringing the latest tools together for the best outcomes," said Andrew Hines, founder and chief technology officer at Canvas Medical. "Putting all that into practice takes a unifying platform and that's what we've built in partnership with Anant and the Next Generation Medicine team. We've implemented an incredible set of Canvas Extensions that make Anova the leading EMR for longevity practices."

For more information about Anova and to see how it can supercharge your longevity medicine practice, visit .

About Canvas Medical

Canvas Medical, established in 2015, is the EMR company accelerating everyday medicine at the speed of science. With Canvas, customers optimize the clinician experience using its deep unified architecture, plugins SDK, and bidirectional FHIR API. The combination of these capabilities empower customers to deploy optimized clinician workflows, connected patient experiences, and integrated healthcare data to drive better outcomes and financial performance. Canvas works with customers across all care models and verticals, from direct-to-consumer virtual care to at-risk complex care and everything in between. For more information about Canvas Medical, visit canvasmedical .

About Anant Vinjamoori, MD

Anant Vinjamoori, MD is a board-certified longevity physician and trusted advisor to some of the top names in the industry, currently serving as Chief Longevity Officer for Superpower and Head of Longevity Medicine at Midi Health. He is also the founder of Next Generation Medicine , a company developing unique longevity educational programs based on the fundamental principles of biology. Next Generation Medicine's live-taught programs provide a unique combination of frameworks, tools and protocols clinicians can incorporate into practice. The company and its programs are rooted in Dr. Vinjamoori's over 400 hours of training spanning functional medicine, cellular medicine, hormone optimization, neurotherapy and more.

