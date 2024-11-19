Growth In Enterprise AI - A Realistic 10 Year Market Forecast 2025-2035

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise AI: A Realistic Forecast 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enterprise AI is the integration of advanced AI-enabled technologies and techniques within large organizations to enhance business functions. Enterprise AI eats data for breakfast. It's able to analyze large volumes of information quickly, sort it, and help the decision-making process.

This report identifies the opportunities emerging in the burgeoning Enterprise AI market. Enterprise AI brings together the entire palette of AI technologies including large language models (LLMs), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), deep learning, computer vision and is focused of needs within large and medium-sized organizations of various kinds. Enterprise AI can be considered as the culmination of the latest trends in automation, "big data" and enterprise software platforms and may be delivered as a standalone product or over the cloud.

This report provides:



projections of the revenues from this activity (broken out by technology and end user segments) profiles and market analysis of leading players in the Enterprise AI space.

Growth in Enterprise AI is believed to produce new business revenue streams for many parts of the chip, data communications, software and services industry. Enabling the interest in enterprise AI has been the growing capabilities of cloud computing and edge computing, as well as the increasingly sophisticated AI software platforms that are appearing from vendors large and small. In the future Enterprise AI is expected to embrace more functions from automation, robotics and maintenance to inventory management, fraud control and improved market data processing.

This report also discussed how an important part of understanding the opportunities in the Enterprise AI space is knowing which industry segments will be the most enthusiastic about Enterprise AI. For example, we predict that the healthcare sector will have a healthy demand for Enterprise AI since it must analyze large amounts of medical and genetic data, better tailor treatment and diagnostics to patient needs, etc.

In this report, we also consider the use cases that will drive the Enterprise AI market, along with deployment and technology development patterns. We also consider the substantial challenges of deploying of integrate AI technologies with existing IT and production systems.

This report will be of interest to AI companies, business software providers, vendors of automation equipment and services, investors and entrepreneurs.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction



What is driving Enterprise AI: Use Cases

The enterprise AI infrastructure

Enterprise AI in the cloud and on premises

Enterprise AI and the future of business software

AI and PCs in the enterprise

Edge data centers Enterprise AI chips - NVIDIA and Intel

Chapter Two: Enterprise AI as the Next Phase of Automation

2.1 The relationship between machine learning and automation

2.1.1 Workflow and supply chain optimization

2.2 AI and IoT

2.3 AI and additive manufacturing

2.4 AI for predictive maintenance

2.5 AI and industrial testing

2.6 Enterprise AI and robotics

2.7 Ten-year forecast of Enterprise AI in automation

Chapter Three: Enterprise AI as What's Next for the Business Software Industry

3.1 Key capabilities of Enterprise AI platforms

3.2 Enterprise AI and cybersecurity

3.3 Integration into conventional enterprise software

3.4 Enterprise AI in specialty markets

3.4.1 Government

3.4.2 Retail

3.4.3 Financial services

3.4.4 Healthcare and Pharma

3.5.1 Enterprise AI platforms



Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

ai, Inc.

DataRobot

H2O Driverless AI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce

SAP SE Wipro

Chapter Four: Ten-year Forecast of Enterprise AI

4.1 Forecasting methodology

4.2 Ten-year forecast of Enterprise AI in automation markets

4.3 Ten-Year forecasts of Enterprise AI in business software markets

4.4 Ten-year forecast of Enterprise AI by type of end user

4.4 Ten-year forecast of Enterprise AI by type of AI technology and product

