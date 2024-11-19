(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Charger Type (Slow Charger, Fast Charger), Connector Type, Level Of Charging, Connectivity, Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is estimated to reach USD 24.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.3% from 2025 to 2030.

The market growth can be attributed to the growing environmental concerns and rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient transportation. Additionally, the increasing advancement in communication technologies such as the availability of real-time information on all the electric vehicle charging stations for better connectivity will propel the market growth.

Several electric vehicle charging station providers are focused on launching innovative payment technologies on all of their stations across the U.S. to provide a better customer experience. For instance, in November 2020, Electrify America, an electric vehicle charging station provider, launched the Plug&Charge payment capability on all its charging stations across the U.S. The charger efficiently communicates with the vehicle to authenticate, identify, authorize, and bill the customer's registered account for the charging session. The entire process allows for a seamless charging experience for the customer.

The technological progress of both the charging software and hardware is expected to change the way electric vehicle owners use and benefit from electric vehicle charging applications. Technologies such as Smartcar API and charging networks precisely determine an electric vehicle's charge time even before the car driver plugs the car into a station. Such initiatives are expected to drive the market's growth. Additionally, green energy is expected to play a significant role in the growth of both public and residential electric vehicle charging spaces.

U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report Highlights



Technological progress in battery technology and the growing impetus on autonomous vehicles are driving the U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure industry's growth. In addition, eco-friendly benefits offered by EVs also help increase their sales

Consumers' preference for using electric vehicles for long-distance travel and increasing deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure by corporates is anticipated to drive the U.S. demand for fast chargers over the forecast period

Easy integration with smart grid infrastructure and bi-directional charging capability is anticipated to drive the growth of the CHAdeMO segment over the forecast period

The level 3 charging level segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the ability of level 3 charging stations to fast charge EVs, with time ranging from an hour to just fifteen minutes. Growing deployment for commercial charging stations is anticipated to boost the growth of level 3 chargers

Connected charging stations are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to its ability to establish a wireless connection, which allows real-time communication between the charging station, EV driver, maintenance, and service provider The commercial segment is anticipated to gain traction owing to the rise in the deployment of fast-charging stations across highways, hotels, shopping malls, and public parking facilities

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

The leading players in the U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market include:



ChargePoint, Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

SemaConnect, Inc.

Tesla, Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc.

General Electric Company

Delta Electronics, Inc

Webasto Group

ABB Ltd. BP pulse

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis Tools

3.4. Pain Point Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Charger Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Charger Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million, Volume Units)

4.3. Slow Charger

4.4. Fast Charger

Chapter 5. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Connector Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Connector Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million, Volume Units)

5.3. CHAdeMO

5.4. CHAdeMO

5.5. Others

Chapter 6. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Level of Charging Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Level of Charging Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million, Volume Units)

6.3. Level 1

6.4. Level 2

6.5. Level 3

Chapter 7. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Connectivity Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Connectivity Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million, Volume Units)

7.3. Non-connected Charging Stations

7.4. Connected Charging Stations

Chapter 8. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million, Volume Units)

8.3. Commercial

8.3.1. Commercial Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million, Volume Units)

8.3.1.1. Destination Charging Stations

8.3.1.2. Highway Charging Stations

8.3.1.3. Bus Charging Stations

8.3.1.4. Fleet Charging Stations

8.3.1.5. Other Charging Stations

8.4. Residential

8.4.1. Residential Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million, Volume Units)

8.4.1.1. Private Houses

8.4.1.2. Apartments

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

