Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase 19.11.2024
Date
11/19/2024 11:31:13 AM
| KALMAR CORPORATION, stock exchange RELEASE, 19 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
| KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 19.11.2024
| In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
| Trade date
| 19.11.2024
| bourse trade
| Buy
| Share
| KALMAR
| Amount
| 15 000
| Shares
| Average price/ share
| 31,1723
| EUR
| Total cost
| 467 584,50
| EUR
| Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 122 000 shares
| including the shares repurchased on 19.11.2024
| On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
| Nordea Bank Oyj
| Janne Sarvikivi
| Sami Huttunen
| For further information, please contact:
| Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
| Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
