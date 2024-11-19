Meridian Real Estate Agent Kevin Harper Sets Northeast Meridian Listing To Active Status In Intermountain MLS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kevin Harper, a Meridian Listing Agent who lives in NE Meridian, changed the status of his Havasu Creek listing from Coming Soon to Active on Friday, November 16, 2024.

Preview of Homes TV, a television show on KIVI Channel 6 in Boise, featured the house on its show on Sunday, November 10. The home was built by a major Treasure Valley homebuilder, and Harper says it stands out from the crowd with quality workmanship, functional design, and affordability for area of Meridian.

Harper, an experienced Meridian real estate agent who lives a short walk away in Larkwood Subdivision, says the house, located at 4437 N. Supai Ave. , went on the market Friday, November 1 as“Coming Soon” status, and Harper is now holding open houses since it's been changed to Active status.

Harper says the home is really laid out well for families and entertaining, with a covered front porch and back patio.

“Ada County is historically a great area for property values to grow, and Meridian is especially so” Harper says.“This house is very close to great schools, and the price of $599,500 makes it a very attractive value for Northeast Meridian homebuyers wanting a large four-bedroom house.”

The house is located at 4437 N. Supai Ave. in Meridian, just south of McMillan and West of Locust Grove. The list price comes in just under the $600,000 threshold, and is very well supported by the comps, according to Harper.

Harper, who lives in and loves this part of Meridian, talks to hundreds of neighbors per year. He has another home listed in the adjacent Copper Basin community and says that Northeast Meridian ranks consistently as an area people (in and out of Southwest Idaho) want to move to. That home was also featured on Channel 6.

Harper says Havasu Creek house has a 3D tour available online that is great for out of area home shoppers, because they can pan and zoom to“walk” through the entire house.

“It's like Google Street View for the inside of a house,” he said.“You can see stunning levels of detail, like vaulted ceilings or the spaciousness of bedrooms or the kitchen or the pantry.”

He says the public can also view numerous photos of the home, inside and out.

Harper says that showings can be scheduled now that the status has changed from Coming Soon to Active. Now, agents can call or text Harper to schedule a showing time, and use the lockbox for access.

For buyers without an agent, Harper says he will be holding open houses at the home regularly.“I live just across McMillan in Larkwood Place, so I can typically be there on short notice to show you the home,” he says.“And if this isn't the one for you, there's no pressure. I listen closely to my clients' goals, wants, and needs to find them the perfect home that fits their own unique budget and lifestyle.”

ABOUT KEVIN HARPER REAL ESTATE

Kevin Harper is a real estate agent and Meridian listing agent with Delta Land, LLC brokerage, and has over 20 years of digital and real estate marketing experience that he uses to help his clients. A former commercial architect and marketing director, he hung up his AutoCAD in 2005 to help connect home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents nationwide. He has renovated four houses, and is an avid DIYer when it comes to home improvement. This, along with his commercial and residential expertise, is helpful to clients in getting the best real estate deal possible. He has sold homes in subdivisions, rural homes on acreage, and raw land for development.

