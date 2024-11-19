Yeleen Beauty Named To The Prestigious MBE 100 For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Yeleen Beauty, a social impact enterprise in the beauty industry, is honored to be named to the 2024 MBE 100 for its innovative contributions to entrepreneurship and community development.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeleen Beauty is proud to announce its selection as one of the Top 100 Minority Business Enterprises (MBE) for 2024, an honor from the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) recognizing exceptional entrepreneurial achievement, professionalism, and impactful community contributions.

The Top 100 MBE Awards®, established in 2007, celebrate minority-owned businesses across Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Yeleen Beauty will receive this distinguished accolade during the CRMSDC's 39th Annual Leaders and Legends Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the MGM National Harbor.

Founded by Rahama Wright, Yeleen Beauty empowers early-stage BIPOC beauty entrepreneurs through its groundbreaking Yeleen Beauty Makerspace -the first shared manufacturing facility of its kind in the United States. The Makerspace is a transformative hub providing technical resources, education, and pathways to capital, equipping beauty founders of color to excel in an industry where systemic barriers remain prevalent.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the Top 100 MBEs," said Rahama Wright, Founder and CEO of Yeleen Beauty. "This recognition highlights our dedication to fostering equity in the beauty industry and creating opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs to thrive."

This recognition underscores Yeleen Beauty's larger mission: to transform the beauty industry supply chain, address disparities faced by minority-owned businesses, and champion ethical sourcing and community-centered manufacturing practices.

About Yeleen Beauty

Yeleen Beauty is a social impact enterprise dedicated to advancing equity in the beauty industry by empowering BIPOC beauty entrepreneurs. Through its pioneering Makerspace and programs, Yeleen Beauty is transforming the beauty supply chain and creating sustainable opportunities for entrepreneurs of color.

