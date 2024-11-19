Best Practice Media Acquires PR Agency We Wild Women, Enhancing Service Offerings And Expanding North American Footprint

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Best Practice is thrilled to announce the of We Wild Women, a renowned PR agency, coaching, and training company. This strategic move positions Best Practice Media as a full-service agency, now offering an expansive suite of public relations services alongside its robust social media marketing and digital advertising capabilities.

Claire Winslow (CNW Group/Best Practice Media)

Continue Reading

"We Wild Women integrates seamlessly into our organization, and we are eager to collaborate with the brands they represent to achieve their media and digital marketing goals," said Claire Winslow, CEO of Best Practice Media. "Our combined expertise in social media and digital marketing, coupled with We Wild Women's PR prowess, will continue to elevate the brands we serve."

Founded by Renée Warren, We Wild Women has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs with game-changing media strategies. Warren will continue to lead her team within Best Practice Media, ensuring continuity and strategic growth for her clients. "I sought a partner who could elevate our clients through innovation and strategy," said Warren. "Best Practice Media is the perfect fit, offering expanded services that will significantly benefit our client base."

This acquisition allows Best Practice Media to offer comprehensive services to current and future clients, extending their reach and influence. Integrating We Wild Women's expertise in public relations enhances Best Practice Media's ability to provide a full spectrum of marketing solutions, ensuring clients thrive in the digital landscape.

About Best Practice Media

With over 35 years of combined experience, Best Practice Media helps businesses leverage social media and digital advertising to achieve measurable success. As the producer of Social Media Week Austin, we empower brands and professionals with the strategies and tools needed to excel in digital marketing. For more information, please visit

.

About We Wild Women

We Wild Women is a PR agency, coaching, and training company dedicated to helping creative entrepreneurs and lifestyle brands. More than just a PR agency, it's a community for doers and dreamers ready to make their mark. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE Best Practice Media

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED