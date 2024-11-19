Timelycare Recognized For Industry-Leading Health Outcomes Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare, higher education's most trusted virtual and well-being provider, continues to set the standard for effective, quality care. The company's visionary approach has again earned top honors, with the Digital Health Awards recognizing TimelyCare's trailblazing whitepaper on measurement-based outcomes for college and university students.

"We are proud to help students achieve objective and meaningful progress."

TimelyCare is a Gold Award Winner for "Mental Health Outcomes: Swift and Significant Results for College and University Students" (Digital Health Media / Publications: White Paper)

Among the five winning digital health whitepaper publications, TimelyCare's report , "Mental Health Outcomes: Swift and Significant Results for College and University Students," earns top category honors as the "Gold" winner. This recognition underscores TimelyCare's unique position as the only virtual health and well-being provider for higher education implementing a comprehensive measurement-based care approach to track mental health outcomes. By leveraging this evidence-based methodology, TimelyCare ensures that every patient interaction is informed by real-time data, leading to superior clinical outcomes and setting a new standard for care delivery in telehealth.

The report highlights TimelyCare's industry-leading commitment to elevating the standard of care students, faculty and staff trust for support. TimelyCare began using Measurement-Based Care (MBC)

in 2023, an evidence-based practice of tracking patient-reported progress in real-time to enhance outcomes.

Data show users who entered care with severe symptoms achieved clinically significant improvements by their third counseling or psychiatry visit. Likewise, on average, those who entered care with clinical symptoms dropped a severity ranking (e.g., moderate to mild) by their third scheduled counseling or psychiatry visit.

"We are getting students with severe symptoms better sooner than most organizations are even reporting on their outcomes," said Nassim Bickham, VP of Care Transformation. "As the only virtual health and well-being provider in higher education fully dedicated to this rigorous model, we are proud to help students achieve objective and meaningful progress."

In addition to the recognition for the whitepaper, TimelyCare was also named a top mobile digital health resource in the "mobile application" category.

The Digital Health Awards honors the best digital health resources developed for consumers and health professionals. The awards program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields.

"The Digital Health Awards shine a spotlight on innovators pushing boundaries, and TimelyCare is proud to be recognized for empowering student success with mental health care that is accessible, effective and life-changing," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder. "Our team is fully committed to creating a measurable impact on hundreds of campuses by keeping students well, enrolled and on track to graduate."

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves millions of students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

