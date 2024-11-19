Murf AI launches MultiNative, text-to-speech voices that can seamlessly switch between any language; completes brand revamp on 4-year anniversary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN
FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Murf
AI ,
the
award-winning
AI
audio
platform, today announced the launch of MultiNative, a groundbreaking capability that allows its voice library to seamlessly switch between multiple languages within or across sentences.
"When we launched our most advanced model, Speech Gen 2, we promised to provide greater control and the ability to make AI voices feel more natural.
MultiNative
is
a
giant
leap
forward." said Ankur Edkie, Co-Founder & CEO of Murf AI. "The blending of languages has become a natural part of conversations, and MultiNative embodies this linguistic fluidity, mirroring
real-world
speech
patterns."
"Imagine
having the
power
to
choose
how
an
American voice
says
a
French
word
–
do
you
want them to sound American or do you want them to sound French? With Murf, those possibilities are
now
endless.
By
empowering
a
single
voice
to
effortlessly
navigate
multiple
languages,
we're enabling businesses to maintain brand and voice consistency in their global communications." added Edkie.
In
addition to
this
groundbreaking
feature,
Murf AI has also completed a full brand revamp on its 4-year anniversary with a fresh new look that captures the essence of transformation.
As part of this transformation, the company has introduced a whole suite of new products including
Murf
Dub,
which
allows
enterprises
to
dub
content in
10+
languages
and
a
Microsoft PowerPoint plugin that lets customers directly add narrations to their slides.
"Murf is committed to building a world where high-quality audio content can keep up with the needs of fast-growing businesses, and this rebranding comes from years of working closely with our
enterprise
customers,
understanding
what
they
need
and
moving
in
that
direction together." said Sneha Roy, Co-Founder and COO of Murf AI.
Find
out
more
about
MultiNative
here .
For
more
information
about
Murf
AI
and
its
capabilities,
check out
.
About
Murf
AI
Murf AI empowers creative teams to evolve into dynamic content powerhouses by harnessing the
power
of
Generative
AI.
Murf's
platform enables
users
to
craft
studio-quality
voice
overs
and dubs effortlessly, without the need for sophisticated recording equipment. Murf Studio offers 200+ voices in over 20 languages and a host of advanced customization features, providing users with unparalleled creative possibilities. Murf AI is one of the fastest-growing AI companies, with a global reach spanning 180+ countries, 300+ Forbes 2000 companies as clients, and 6 million users. Recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Products globally at the
'G2
Best
Software
Awards 2024'
and
a
consistent
Leader and
Momentum
Leader on
G2
for
the last three years consecutively, Murf continues to lead the way in AI voice technology.
Contact:
Debroop Roy, [email protected] , +91-7008812541
Logo:
Photo:
SOURCE Murf AI
