(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN

FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Murf

AI ,

the

award-winning

AI

audio

platform, today announced the launch of MultiNative, a groundbreaking capability that allows its voice library to seamlessly switch between multiple languages within or across sentences.

Murf AI launches MultiNative, text-to-speech voices that can seamlessly switch between any language; completes brand revamp on 4-year anniversary

"When we launched our most advanced model, Speech Gen 2, we promised to provide greater control and the ability to make AI voices feel more natural.

MultiNative

is

a

giant

leap

forward." said Ankur Edkie, Co-Founder & CEO of Murf AI. "The blending of languages has become a natural part of conversations, and MultiNative embodies this linguistic fluidity, mirroring

real-world

speech

patterns."

"Imagine

having the

power

to

choose

how

an

American voice

says

a

French

word

–

do

you

want them to sound American or do you want them to sound French? With Murf, those possibilities are

now

endless.

By

empowering

a

single

voice

to

effortlessly

navigate

multiple

languages,

we're enabling businesses to maintain brand and voice consistency in their global communications." added Edkie.

In

addition to

this

groundbreaking

feature,

Murf AI has also completed a full brand revamp on its 4-year anniversary with a fresh new look that captures the essence of transformation.

As part of this transformation, the company has introduced a whole suite of new products including

Murf

Dub,

which

allows

enterprises

to

dub

content in

10+

languages

and

a

Microsoft PowerPoint plugin that lets customers directly add narrations to their slides.

"Murf is committed to building a world where high-quality audio content can keep up with the needs of fast-growing businesses, and this rebranding comes from years of working closely with our

enterprise

customers,

understanding

what

they

need

and

moving

in

that

direction together." said Sneha Roy, Co-Founder and COO of Murf AI.

Find

out

more

about

MultiNative

here .

For

more

information

about

Murf

AI

and

its

capabilities,

check out

.

About

Murf

AI

Murf AI empowers creative teams to evolve into dynamic content powerhouses by harnessing the

power

of

Generative

AI.

Murf's

platform enables

users

to

craft

studio-quality

voice

overs

and dubs effortlessly, without the need for sophisticated recording equipment. Murf Studio offers 200+ voices in over 20 languages and a host of advanced customization features, providing users with unparalleled creative possibilities. Murf AI is one of the fastest-growing AI companies, with a global reach spanning 180+ countries, 300+ Forbes 2000 companies as clients, and 6 million users. Recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Products globally at the

'G2

Best

Software

Awards 2024'

and

a

consistent

Leader and

Momentum

Leader on

G2

for

the last three years consecutively, Murf continues to lead the way in AI voice technology.

Contact:

Debroop Roy, [email protected] , +91-7008812541



Logo:

Photo:

SOURCE Murf AI

