(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive information about the Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

The scope of this report includes extensive coverage of Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices currently under development. It provides a comprehensive review of major pipeline products, detailing product descriptions, licensing and collaboration activities, and other key developmental milestones. The report highlights the major players involved in the development of these devices and lists their respective pipeline projects.

Pipeline products are analyzed based on their various stages of development, ranging from early development to the approved/issued stage. The report also offers key clinical trial data specific to ongoing trials for pipeline products. Additionally, it captures recent developments in the segment and the industry, providing valuable insights into trends and advancements in minimally invasive spinal devices.

Reasons to Buy



Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices Companies and Product Overview

6 Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices- Recent Developments

6.1 Oct 08, 2024: SpineGuard Receives 510(K) Clearance For Cannulated PsiFGuard

6.2 Sep 30, 2024: SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of Its "PsiFGuard" New Smart Drilling Device Dedicated to Sacroiliac Joint Fusion

6.3 Jul 10, 2024: Aurora Spine Corporation to Attend Sixth Annual American Society of Pain & Neuroscience Conference

6.4 Jul 04, 2024: SurGenTec Receives An Additional 510(K) Clearance For Ion Facet Screw System

6.5 May 30, 2024: Partnership With Key Opinion Leaders and Successful Trainings

6.6 Mar 12, 2024: Modified MAGEC X System for Early Onset Scoliosis Treatment Can Now be used in the UK

6.7 Feb 15, 2024: SurGenTec Receives Additional 510(K) Clearance For Ion Facet Screw System

6.8 Dec 12, 2023: ZimVie Announces Compatibility Between its Vital Spinal Fixation System and Brainlab Spine & Trauma Navigation

6.9 Nov 13, 2023: Aurora Spine Schedules Conference Call to Update Investors and Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

7 Appendix

Companies Featured



Bonovo Orthopedics Inc

CTL Amedica Corp

Discure Technologies Ltd

Implanet SA

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp

MicroPort Scientific Corp

OrthoPediatrics Corp

OxSonics Ltd

Safe SA

SeaSpine, Inc.

Spine Chronicle Japan Co Ltd

SpineGuard SA

SpinePoint LLC

Stryker Corp

SurGenTec LLC

The Chaim Sheba Medical Center ZuriMED Technologies AG

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900