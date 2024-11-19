Verbit Named To Fast Company's 2024 List Of The 'Next Big Things In Tech'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

List recognizes Verbit's high accuracy AI-driven CaptivateTM transcription and captioning technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Verbit, a leading provider of AI verbal intelligence, has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual 'Next Big Things in Tech' list which honors emerging that has a profound impact in a variety of industries, from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.The 'Next Big Things in Tech' list recognizes Verbit's AI-powered CaptivateTM technology, which provides cost-effective, accurate transcripts and captions, high availability, customizable solutions and integrations with multiple platforms. Developed in-house by transcription, speech and machine learning experts, Captivate is trained using diverse language models enabling it to understand languages, accents and speech patterns with high fidelity and more consistency than generic ASR engines.“The next big thing in the AI productivity revolution will come from how we capture, understand and apply speech,” said Michael Rosman, VP Marketing and Corporate Strategy.“What Captivate does differently from other automatic speech recognition tools is put the customer and their unique needs at the center of the offering. It is based on a continuous learning model that adapts over time to the content it captures. Its training set is comprised of thousands of audio hours and is supervised by professional human captioners.”Captivate serves customers across the media, entertainment, education, corporate and government sectors and has been used to build use-case specific solutions, such as Verbit's new Legal Capture , which delivers accurate live transcription during depositions, hearings, arbitrations, examinations, trials and other legal proceedings.The technology represents the first step in Verbit's vision to create a world where all speech can be seamlessly converted into meaningful actions, where individuals can gain access to AI-powered insights in real time and where speech technology becomes verbal intelligence. Indeed, Verbit plans to soon release Legal Visor, an AI deposition assistant that empowers attorneys to achieve better case outcomes with actionable real-time insights such as detected inconsistencies in witness testimony.Fast Company's 'Next Big Things in Tech' list features more than 130 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams and recognizes their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.“The 'Next Big Things in Tech' provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.“Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems.”Click here to see the 2024 list .About VerbitVerbit is the world's leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency, and affordability. Powered by the latest in AI technology, Verbit helps businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and an ever-evolving AI engine, Verbit ensures exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visitAbout Fast CompanyFast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.

David Titmus

Verbit

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.