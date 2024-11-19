Secedge Joins TCG-Approved Vendors With SEC-TPMTM, A Groundbreaking TPM 2.0 Solution For Arm® Trustzonetm-Enabled Silicon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joe Pennisi, President & Chairman of Trusted Computing Group (TCG)SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI security and data privacy have received a major boost today as SecEdge joined the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) approved vendor community in support of SEC-TPM TM. SEC-TPM is a TPM 2.0 firmware TPM solution, as specified by the TCG, who created the original TPM 25 years ago.This Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) solution sets a new standard for device security by supporting a wide range of silicon compatible with Arm® TrustZoneTM architectures and delivering end-to-end software management."SecEdge's SEC-TPM uses the utility of TPMs in key focal areas, including AI security and application data privacy, which are critical for the future of confidential computing," said Joe Pennisi, President and Chairman of Trusted Computing Group (TCG).SEC-TPM is a turnkey firmware TPM solution that integrates seamlessly into existing hardware environments, providing robust security features for edge devices. SEC-TPM enables enhanced security for AI models, extending the use of TPMs into Edge AI to protect applications, and ensuring data integrity with the next level of confidential computing in data privacy.The SEC-TPM solution uses hardware security and software provisioning services to facilitate secure deployments for ARM TrustZone-enabled devices. Through a hardware root-of-trust (RoT), the solution also provides second-factor authentication for Virtual Private Network (VPN) tunnel solutions, including SecEdge's SEC-VPN TM.“We took a mature standard, TPM 2.0, and made it the de facto security solution for a wide range of silicon and devices,” said Sami Nassar, President and Co-CEO at SecEdge.“The SEC-TPM solution provides crypto-agility, reduces cost, and improves performance of traditional solutions, as well as enabling critical security capabilities in AI model protection and secure data connectivity.”SEC-TPM is available now. More information is available at .ABOUT SECeDGESecEdge is a digital security leader for IoT and Edge devices, providing advanced security solutions for edge AI, compute, and control applications in a software platform. Renowned for its award-winning AI Model protection, the SecEdge platform provides a complete chip-to-cloud security solution including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management.To learn more about SecEdge security solutions, visit or email us at ....ABOUT TRUSTED COMPUTING GROUPTCG is a not-for-profit organization formed to develop, define and promote open, vendor-neutral, global industry specifications and standards, supportive of a hardware-based root of trust, for interoperable trusted computing platforms. More information is available at the TCG website, . The organization offers a number of resources for developers and designers at .Follow TCG on Twitter ( ) and LinkedIn ( ).

