Carl Wayne Meekins:“Song Sing You” Is New Music For A Tough Day

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- and songwriter Carl Wayne Meekins just released his new single, “Song Sing You” . The song offers a therapeutic vibe for listeners who might need to de-stress. Carl explains,“Everyone has a bad day every now and then. Hopefully, this song will connect and get you out of that funk!”

The idea for the title came from a documentary Meekins had watched, featuring Bono and the Edge. "When Bono said those words, I thought, 'Man, that would be a good song title.' It's unique,” Carl Says.

“Song Sing You” is the first of several new songs to be released by Meekins over the next six months.“I've been really inspired. We're out there connecting with audiences on a regular basis, and I think that's really shown up in my songwriting.”

Since last year, Meekins has made numerous appearances at music festivals and rodeos, where he performs the National Anthem and hosts guitar giveaways. He also put together a music showcase, featuring special guest Jimmy Wayne. More recently, Meekins and his team have added major racing events and TV appearances to his schedule. He explains,“We've been on this great adventure. This latest chapter is part of something that started a long time ago for me. With the encouragement of my wife and daughter, I'm still just as enthusiastic today as I was in the beginning.”

Carl's musical journey took off when he and his wife moved from Virginia to Nashville 23 years ago to pursue his dream. Though he found early success in the music industry, Carl sought a stable way to support his family while still chasing his passion. He launched a remodeling business, which gave him the flexibility to perform when he wanted.“My life and career are not boring. And as with anyone building a brand and company, there are stressful days. That experience really helped inspire this latest tune.”

This new song was produced by Meekins' longtime collaborator, Jeremy Johnson, and recorded in just a week. Though Carl hasn't performed the song live yet, he's excited to see how audiences will respond.

With“Song Sing You,” Meekins hopes his music will resonate listeners. He says,“I want them to get lost in this song. Just crank it up loud and let the SONG SING YOU!”

