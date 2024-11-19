Air Freight Market Soars : Projected To Hit $376.8 Billion Globally By 2027 With A 5.6% CAGR Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Air Freight Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global air freight market garnered $270.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $376.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Air freight or air cargo is the fastest mode for delivering items or goods via a chartered or scheduled air carrier. It is the fastest way to deliver shipments particularly if it requires long-distance travel in contrast with sea or road logistics. It is the most reliable and a secure means of transportation that experiences the lowest insurance premiums due to shorter shipping timelines. It is quite suitable to deliver valuable, fragile, and perishable items across domestic and international destinations, for which in-time & safe delivery is a must. Air freight is most often used for shipping urgent and highly-priced goods that require superior handling and control of several factors such as pressure and temperature. The range of items shipped via air freight may comprise anything from dry goods, such as machinery, retail or consumer goods, textiles, electronics, and hardware, to temperature-controlled, bulky, and over-sized cargo.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global air freight market based on service, destination, end use, and region.By service, the freight segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to around three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the express segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.★ Procure Complete Research Report Now: -By end use, the commercial segment contributed to highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly 90% of the global air freight market, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the private segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Findings Of The Study🔹By service, the express segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.🔹By destination, the domestic segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future .🔹By end-use, the private segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.🔹By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.★ Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Leading market playersBolloré LogisticsDB SCHENKERDeutsche Post AGDSV PanalpinaExpeditors International of Washington, Inc.FedExHellmann Worldwide LogisticsKuehne+Nagel International AGNippon ExpressUnited Parcel Service, Inc.Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:- Freight Trucking Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Truck Type, by Cargo Type, by End-User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Rail Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Operational Area, by End-Use Industry : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Medical Courier Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, by Service Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Container Tracking Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering, by Technology Type, by Mode of Transportation, by End-User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

