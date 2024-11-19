Fortified Foods Market To Reach USD 249.03 Billion By 2032 At A CAGR Of 8.27% SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fortified Foods 1

People are increasingly seeking products enriched with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to address nutritional deficiencies.

- SNS INSIDERAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Fortified Foods Market was valued at USD 122.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 249.03 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.27% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Fortified Foods Market is growing due to rising health and wellness consciousness among consumers, an increase in demand for functional foods, and the introduction of lifestyle diseases. This is further supplemented by the growing consumption of fortified foods for treating nutrient deficiency, and technological advancements in food & food processing technologies.Get a Sample of Fortified Foods Market Report @Innovative Food Solutions and Targeted Training Methods Revolutionize Convenience, Nutrition, and Athletic PerformanceWith changing consumer needs, players in the market also have an eye on these trends and are coming up with unique sturdy food product collections. These products focus on extending shelf life without compromising nutritional quality and flavor by utilizing innovative food preservation strategies, including high-tech packaging technology and natural additives. Such solutions address the major issue of food waste while ensuring appropriate durability with quality and thus providing convenience with nutrition according to modern lifestyles.Athletes are using item separation mechanisms in their training routines in order to develop strength in a particular way. This helps to improve sports performance by isolating certain muscle groups or movements. Isolation workouts, specialty equipment, or functional training allow an athlete to work in an area of strength such as power, or endurance, which in turn enhances performance and compensates for weaknesses in endurance or other facets.Carbohydrates Dominate Fortified Foods in 2023, While Probiotics and Dietary Supplements Lead Future GrowthBy Nutrient Composition: Carbohydrates held the largest share of the total fortified foods market in 2023, as they play a key role in supplying energy, with staple products including cereals, snack bars, and beverages. The importance of high-speed energy which comes from carbohydrate-rich foods remains a priority to users, whether they be the general population or the sporting population.Probiotics are projected to witness the fastest growing CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to the accelerating awareness regarding gut health among consumers and its impact on overall health. A host of probiotics that maintain digestive health, immune function, and even mental health are now well in the limelight of scientific interest.By Application: Dairy & Dairy-based Products dominated the fortified foods market in 2023, as most people regularly consume products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese that can be fortified with key vitamins and minerals. Demand for these products is booming as they offer nutritional benefits including calcium and vitamin D for healthy bone development, and as they help combat nutrient deficiencies for both kids and adults.Dietary Supplements are projected to witness the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The growth is owing to escalating demand for personalized health and wellness solutions, as consumers are on the lookout for convenient means to supplement their diets with vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. As preventive healthcare becomes a more significant focus area, the demand for dietary supplements, especially in domains like immune health, mental health, and gut health, is emerging.By Nutrient Composition:.Vitamins.Carbohydrates.Proteins.Minerals.Probiotics.OthersDo you have any specific any queries or need customization research on Fortified Foods Market, Inquire now @North America Leads the Fortified Foods Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Set for Fastest GrowthIn 2023, North America accounted for the largest market share, which is commanded due to the high demand for health-orientated foods and functional foods. A mature food processing industry, together with its robust focus on wellness, lifestyle diseases, and nutrient-dense diets, promotes the penetration of fortified products throughout the region. Another thing that gives North America the upper hand is the trend of personalized nutrition and the rise in consumer awareness of fortified foodsThe Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest CAGR from 2024-2032. This growth is being fueled by the region's rapidly expanding middle class, increasing health awareness, and rising nutrition and well-being consciousness. With growing disposable incomes and changing dietary habits in Asia Pacific, especially India, and China, the demand for fortified foods particularly in beverages, cereals, and dairy will likely increase.Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Fortified Foods Market @Recent Developments:.In January 2024, WK Kellogg Co. launched Eat Your Mouth Off, a vegan cereal with 22g of plant-based protein, zero sugar, and 2g or less of net carbs per serving..In May 2024, General Mills introduces new products to make summer mealtime easier for families, offering quick and flavorful solutions for breakfast, snacks, and dinner.Table of Contents1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape8. Fortified Foods Market, By Nutrient Composition9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profile11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. ConclusionNeed more insights on Fortified Foods Market, Request an Analyst Call @About UsSNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.