The Estate Lawyers Gostanian And Kincheloe Named 2025 California Super Lawyers

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estate Lawyers is pleased to announce that Managing Partner Amy L. Gostanian and Senior Litigation Associate Justin M. Kincheloe each has been named a 2025

California Super Lawyer®. Recognized for their successes and achievements in Estate & Trust Litigation, Gostanian and Kincheloe are committed to helping clients resolve probate and trust disputes quickly and effectively to protect their assets and their wishes.

Gostanian

founded the firm in 2005, driven to help people solve legal problems through tenacious advocacy. Since then she has developed a team of skilled and capable litigators who share her passion for client advocacy in this vital aspect of their lives. She is one of a limited number of Orange County attorneys recognized as a Super Lawyer in Trust and Estate Litigation for 2020 through 2025. Gostanian earned her J.D. from Pepperdine University School of Law in Malibu, Calif.

Kincheloe

is a seasoned estate and probate litigator, with experience also in personal injury and bankruptcy law. He was named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2023 and 2024. He earned his J.D. with honors from Western State University College of Law in Fullerton, Calif.

The Estate Lawyers team congratulates Amy and Justin on this well-earned recognition.

Their commitment to legal excellence and dedication to advocating for our clients exemplifies the very best of the legal profession.

Thomson Reuters'

Super Lawyers

has been recognizing top attorneys since 1991, identifying outstanding professionals based on peer recognition and achievement. Only five percent of eligible attorneys make the list.

The Estate Lawyers :

With a team of litigators experienced in probate and trust law, we are tenacious partners to estate attorneys and planners with and on behalf of beneficiaries, heirs, families, and estate clients who want to resolve disputes quickly. Our attorneys – among the best in Southern California – understand the pressure attorneys and clients face and act swiftly to restore their peace of mind. The Estate Lawyers offices are in Irvine, Calif. and San Diego.

CONTACT:

Sheilah Buack-Shelton, The Estate Lawyers, Director of Legal Operations

Direct: (949) 889-3056 | Office: (949) 250-7800 | Email: [email protected]



SOURCE The Estate Lawyers

