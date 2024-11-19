China Synthetic Fiber Market: Future Industry Scope, Growth Opportunities And Forecast Through 2024-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The growing use of synthetic fibers in the building & sector and the rise in automotive players are driving the expansion of the China synthetic fiber market . According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $17.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $26.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of market trends, opportunities, competitive landscape, and more.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market InsightsDrivers:- The surge in demand for synthetic fibers in construction applications such as insulation and reinforcements.- Increased use of synthetic fibers in the automotive industry for products like seating textiles, airbags, and mats.Challenges:- Environmental concerns associated with synthetic fibers limit growth.Opportunities:- Growth in the apparel sector and innovation in fiber production technologies.Market SegmentationBy Fiber Type:- The polymer non-woven segment dominated in 2019, accounting for over 40% of the market share.- The mineral wool segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 8.0% through 2027.By Application:- The building & construction segment led with more than 40% of market revenue in 2019.- This segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest pace, achieving a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.Key Market PlayersProminent companies operating in the market include:- China Jushi Co. Ltd.- Foshan Rayson Non-Woven Co. Ltd.- Owens Corning- Toray Fibers (Nantong) Co. Ltd.- Rockwool China- Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd.These players are focusing on strategies like partnerships, collaborations, and expansions to strengthen their market positions.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

