Simplicity receives funding support for project to help streamline municipal housing permit applications.

- Briana Sim, Founder and CEOVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SimpliCity Digital Inc. is pleased to announce it will receive advisory services and up to $90,240 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP ) in support of a research and development project to create an integration API solution for Canadian municipal housing permits.With this support, SimpliCity will advance its platform to unify systems and help make municipal housing permit application and approval processes easier, faster, and more transparent for Canadian businesses and citizens.“We're grateful for this support from NRC IRAP which will strengthen our growing, woman-led technology business, and contribute to the government's housing density goals to address shortages,” said SimpliCity CEO Briana Sim.“The funding will help grow our team and enhance our platform to continue delivering innovative solutions to municipalities across the country with a focus on digital transformation.”The beta project to integrate housing permit systems into SimpliCity's existing platform began in September. The resulting next version of SimpliCity goes beyond website content management and provides secure and authenticated self-service portals, dashboards, and related webpage widgets. The permitting process will become easier for everyone by creating one user-friendly“front door” for the public and adding automations for staff.These new functions will streamline the entire permitting process from applications to staff processing and status updates in business and citizen-facing dashboards all while keeping each municipality's current systems in place. SimpliCity's platform will be permitting system agnostic and flexible, and will initially integrate with existing permitting systems such as EnerGov, Tempest, and Amanda depending on early pilot customer needs.While this beta project is focused on housing permits, the resulting solution is designed to be scalable allowing for future integration of other types of permits beyond housing.**Canadian municipalities invited to help shape the solution**SimpliCity invites municipalities across Canada to help shape this solution by joining the pilot as early housing permit integration customers and advisors. These customers will receive the beta release of the housing permit systems integration and portal dashboard to help test and provide input, followed by the full public release.Even if your municipality has a permitting-specific portal, SimpliCity acts as the unifying layer between your systems and your residents' digital experience with your consistent branding, and one public login for personalized data and self-service across all your applicable systems. Additionally, more integrations beyond permitting will be available in future versions of the digital services platform.“If you want to make your permitting process more transparent and efficient, please consider joining our beta release,” said Sim.“We're committed to helping your teams work smarter and making your processes more accessible to the public. We look forward to collaborating with municipalities for the upcoming pilot.”Participating municipalities will also receive a 60 per cent discount on the initial pilot implementation and licensing fee to thank them for their early commitment and input.SimpliCity plans for a beta release in March 2025 with a public release later that fall.Municipalities interested in participating in the pilot can contact CEO Briana Sim at ....--**About SimpliCity Digital Inc. (“SimpliCity”)**SimpliCity is the only composable CMS that unifies municipal digital services. However, SimpliCity isn't just about technology-it's about transforming the way municipalities interact with their communities, creating one front door for the public to access local government information and services. Communications and IT teams are empowered to work together to achieve a single source of truth for content by combining effortless content management and publishing with omnichannel-ready structured data and API integrations. SimpliCity fosters trust and strengthens customer-centric relationships by providing better access to information and services online, along with tools that streamline employees' daily tasks. SimpliCity works for municipalities today, and grows with them tomorrow. SimpliCity is proud to be the CiviStart 2024 Pitchfest winner for Audience Choice, a Microsoft for Startups member, and to be recognized as a 2024 FoundersBeta Top 100 Company.

