Authx And Ncomputing Partner To Simplify And Boost Endpoint Security With Next-Gen Passwordless Access

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations increasingly prioritize security and efficiency, AuthX and NComputing have joined forces to redefine Identity and Access Management (IAM) across various industries. With their combined expertise, they deliver a seamless, secure, and passwordless authentication solution within NComputing's LEAF OS endpoint technology. This integrated offering enables frictionless user access, safeguards sensitive data, enhances productivity, and reduces total ownership costs for industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, finance, technology, education, and government.AuthX's cloud-hosted Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution empowers organizations with seamless, secure access to critical applications. Through features like Passwordless Access, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO) , Badge Tap & Go, and FIDO Passkey solutions, AuthX eliminates the need for traditional passwords, allowing users to authenticate quickly and securely. With solutions like Badge Tap, users can authenticate seamlessly with RFID cards or tokens, using options like tap-in, tap-out, and tap-over; eliminating the need for traditional passwords. This efficient process enhances both security and productivity by enabling instant access to workspaces.NComputing's LEAF OS, a next-generation software endpoint solution, transforms any x86-64 PC, laptop, or thin client into a high-performance, secure, and centrally managed endpoint. Optimized for various platforms, including VDI/Cloud access to Citrix, VMware, Microsoft RDS, AVD, Windows 365, Amazon Workspaces, VERDE VDI, and vSpace Pro, LEAF OS enables organizations to leverage existing hardware, repurposing outdated devices into high-performing, locked-down, secure VDI endpoints. This approach ensures a seamless and consistent experience across various devices, with centralized management accessible from a web browser."We are thrilled about the partnership with AuthX. Integrating passwordless access and SSO with LEAF OS ensures a secure end-to-end technology experience. It enhances efficiency, supports centralized management, and lowers system ownership costs," said Richard Sah, CTO of NComputing. " Whether working in traditional office spaces or remote setups, staff can move easily between applications, maximizing productivity and security.”“AuthX is excited to collaborate with NComputing to improve workforce authentication experience. By integrating AuthX's identity and authentication technology into LEAF OS, we strengthen endpoint security, reduce IT maintenance, and enable cost-effective, centralized access management” said Preetham Gowda, President - Technology of AuthX.“This joint solution provides secure, efficient access, empowering organizations to leverage their existing infrastructure and streamline their operations.”About NComputingFounded in 2003, NComputing is a global leader in Linux-based thin client solutions, serving over 70,000 customers across 140 countries. Our solutions combine secure, affordable, and high-performance software endpoints and thin clients, optimized for a wide range of DaaS and VDI platforms. By offering a unique blend of simplicity, performance, and value, NComputing delivers integrated solutions that support over 5 million endpoints across key industries, including education, manufacturing, finance, retail, healthcare, and government.For more details visitMedia Contact:Richard Sah...About AuthXAuthX is a cloud-based identity and access management platform for Single Sign-on, Passwordless, and Multi-factor Authentication. It helps enterprises implement seamless user authentication and security with its advanced authentication workflow feature, enabling security for end-users across workstations, web, network, and mobile. AuthX's cloud-based solution enables Zero Trust Security through dynamic risk management, proactively identifying threats, securing networks, and safeguarding endpoints for organizations and individuals.For more details visitMedia Contact:

