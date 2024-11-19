Entytle Launches Asset Lifecycle Manager: Democratizing OEM Asset Management Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This powerful and fully filterable view combines critical asset metrics, maintenance schedules, and risk indicators in one unified dashboard. Easily segment and analyze by lifecycle stage, item category, or equipment type to surface targeted insights.

The AI-powered solution turns tribal knowledge into asset intelligence, helping OEMs protect Installed Base revenue with risk-mitigating, service management.

- Vivek Joshi, CEO & Co-founder, EntytleAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Entytle , the leading provider of Installed Base Intelligence Solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Entytle Asset Lifecycle Manager. This innovative solution enables Industrial OEMs to implement strategic asset management at scale to mitigate the risk of revenue loss, unexpected costs and customer churn.Today, many OEMs struggle to offer tailored asset management strategies beyond their largest customers. This challenge is compounded by outdated technology approaches - from time-consuming BI tools to fragmented in-house solutions - and critical product knowledge trapped in unstructured and unaccounted data, such as manuals, checklists and service notes.The resulting gaps in service coverage expose OEMs to a cascade of risks: immediate revenue losses, operational cost overruns, and part failures in the short term. This leads to poor service delivery, customer churn, and OEM credibility loss in the medium term. Without a systematic approach to lifecycle management, these risks compound over time. They result in missed opportunities in asset performance optimization and preventive maintenance, ultimately threatening customer relationships and bottom-line growth.Industry leaders acknowledge these challenges.“We have to go and do a deep dive to find information... it's not easy to retrieve” notes a Service Manager at a leading drilling manufacturer, while a global pump manufacturer's Service Leader adds,“No one in our team has enough people... we don't have the inclination to try and maintain all this data.”Entytle's Asset Lifecycle Manager bridges this gap by transforming fragmented data into actionable intelligence. It provides sales, service, and product teams with a unified, real-time view of their installed base, powered by Generative AI. The solution synthesizes information from manuals, service notes, reliability data, and scattered spreadsheets into coherent lifecycle strategies.Click here to learn how Entytle's Asset Lifecycle Manager can help you manage risks.“Our Asset Lifecycle Manager is a game-changer for the industry," says Vivek Joshi , CEO of Entytle. "We make Asset Lifecycle Planning a templatized, scalable approach which enables our clients to deliver exceptional service, drive revenue growth, and build stronger, more strategic relationships with their customers."Through comprehensive capabilities, Entytle Asset Lifecycle Manager (ALM) transforms asset management from a reactive task to a strategic advantage:Build & Configure Lifecycles: Create and manage asset lifecycles at the item level while aligning product strategies.- Unify Data with GenAI: Convert unstructured manuals, service notes, reliability data, and spreadsheets into actionable intelligence.- Monitor & Assess Risks: Track real-time asset health to identify potential service opportunities.- Optimize Entitlements: Centralize and track service contracts, warranties, and agreements in real-time.- Develop Strategic Plans: Create long-term asset strategies with forecasted service needs.- Drive Proactive Recommendations: Leverage AI to generate service suggestions and identify upgrade opportunities.By turning fragmented data into strategic intelligence, Entytle Asset Lifecycle Manager transforms reactive service models into proactive revenue opportunities. The result is powerful: protected revenue streams, enhanced customer satisfaction, and optimized resource allocation.For more information, write to ....About EntytleEntytle, Inc. provides Installed Base Intelligence solutions to Industrial OEMs. The company's flagship product, Installed Base Intelligence Platform(IBIP) assembles, cleanses, analyzes, and operationalizes Installed Base data so machinery manufacturers can make customer-facing workflows more efficient.Entytle's solutions are deployed across thousands of Industrial OEM users. The cloud-based platform includes purpose-built AI that provides a complete 360 view of the Installed Base, intelligent hunting lists, and the ability to orchestrate automation between various tools, systems, or processes. This enables smarter, faster workflows leading to increases in productivity, capacity, and scalability.Industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, GEA, and many more trust Entytle to help drive efficiency and growth using their Installed Base. Learn more about how Entytle can help you win over your Installed Base and drive commercial productivity at .

Pooja Dalvi

Entytle, Inc.

+1 512-436-3202

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Learn how Entytle's Asset Lifecycle Manager can help you manage risks with comprehensive visibility into your customer's equipment lifecycle stages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.