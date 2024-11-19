(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- & Benefits Partners , an independent broker providing individual and group health insurance and employee benefits, today announced it earned placement on the Inc. 5000

list, Philadelphia Business Journal's

Philly Fast 50

list, and the Philadelphia100 Forum's Philadelphia100

list. The awards recognize the company's remarkable growth: Health & Benefits Partners has more than doubled its revenue and grown employees, clients, services, and offices in the last two years all while maintaining an exceptional client retention rate.

Located in Philadelphia, Health & Benefits Partners serves more than 1,400 clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, primarily those with fewer than 100 employees, with group, individual, and Medicare insurance benefits and retirement planning services. Founder and CEO Adam Peltzman has led the growing company for more than 20 years, including two strategic acquisitions in the last two years.

"These awards are a testament to our team's commitment to integrity, communication and solutions for clients," said Adam Peltzman, founder and CEO, Health & Benefits Partners. "I am proud of our work to make insurance clear for people and organizations in this town we love and call home and to deliver an unbiased view and a haggle-free process. That is the best way to ensure clients secure the right insurance plans for their needs and budgets and the only way we choose to do business."

This summer, the company announced its inaugural placement on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States.

Each year the Philadelphia Business Journal sets out to recognize Greater Philadelphia's fastest-growing companies based on average two-year revenue growth. Formerly known as the Soaring 76, Philly's Fast 50 puts the emphasis on private companies. List makers are required to be headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, be independently owned without a parent company, have sustained revenue growth from 2021-2023, and a earned a minimum revenue of $750,000 in 2021. Applicants were vetted through a process that included both the Business Journal editorial board and its accounting partner. As a result of earning this honor, Health & Benefits Partners was featured in a special edition of the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Philadelphia100 Forum's Philadelphia100 list includes the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the Philadelphia region. This year marks Health & Benefits Partners' first appearance on that list, as well.

About Health & Benefits Partners

Health & Benefits Partners is an award-winning, independent broker providing individual and group health insurance and employee benefits to businesses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, primarily those with fewer than 100 employees. Our team of experts has earned a reputation for making insurance clear and stress-free, providing outstanding service, and offering objective advice for how to attract talented employees and keep them happy. Today more than 1,400 clients rely on us for their group, individual, and Medicare insurance benefits and retirement planning services. Health & Benefits Partners. It's more than what you pay for.

SOURCE Health & Benefits Partners LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED