CTL Capital Provides $425 Million Loan For Development Of Mosaic Quarter Sports Complex In Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL Capital LLC, on behalf of its institutional investors, has closed a $425 million long-term construction-to-permanent loan for the Mosaic Quarter Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona. The project, led by Knott Development Company, marks Phase 1 of the larger Mosaic Quarter development and will feature a state-of-the-art 3-rink ice-plex, as well as a multi-purpose indoor sports facility designed to accommodate a variety of events, including basketball, volleyball, and soccer.

Rendering of the Mosaic Quarter Sports Complex financed by CTL Capital

The $425 million loan, structured as a credit tenant lease (CTL) financing, is secured by a long-term lease agreement between the developer and Pima County. This financing arrangement is a testament to CTL Capital's expertise in providing long-term, high-value loans for real estate developments backed by investment-grade tenants. More information on CTL Capital's loan programs can be found at .

A Vision for Tucson's Future

Upon completion, the Mosaic Quarter Sports Complex will be a major economic driver for the region, supporting approximately 2,000 local jobs and generating an estimated $8 billion in economic impact over the next 40 years. This transformative project will complement Tucson's existing Kino Sports Complex, the largest outdoor sporting venue in the western U.S. With over 200 acres of facilities for baseball, soccer, tennis, and swimming, the addition of Mosaic Quarter will solidify the region's position as a premier destination for sports and entertainment.

Future phases of Mosaic Quarter are expected to include additional sports venues, as well as residential, commercial, and hospitality components, further enhancing the community and expanding Tucson's economic base.

Collaborators and Key Partners

Hensel Phelps Construction Company, Inc. has been appointed as the general contractor for the project, while Ameresco, Inc. will develop a 1 MW solar installation to ensure sustainability. BWE's Charleston office originated the transaction with CTL Capital. Legal representation for CTL Capital was provided by Thompson Hine LLP, with Goulston & Storrs LLP and Snell & Wilmer LLP representing the developer.

About CTL Capital

CTL Capital LLC specializes in providing credit tenant lease loans to real estate owners through private placement offerings of secured leases with investment-grade tenants. Since its founding in 1998, CTL Capital has closed more than $25 billion in net lease financing, securing over 500 credit tenant leases across more than 75 million square feet in 46 states and 7 countries. The firm has financed properties leased to federal and local governments, major corporations, universities, healthcare providers, and leading retailers.

For more information, please visit .

