Tanglewood Total Wealth Management® Named One Of The Top Registered Investment Advisor Firms In 2024 By Forbes

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Tanglewood Total Wealth Management® , a comprehensive wealth management firm in Houston, announced that it was named one of the top Registered Advisor firms in 2024 by Forbes.

"This is another exciting achievement for our firm and none of this would have happened without the talented and dedicated team here at Tanglewood and our wonderful clients who make this all so rewarding" company founder John Merrill said. "We sincerely appreciate the recognition we have been awarded by those who follow our industry so closely."

Today with a growing team of professionals and over $1.3 billion in discretionary assets under management, the firm is proud to serve multigenerational families whose loyalty has endured over 45 years.

SHOOK Research , is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither

nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. More about the methodology and other important disclosures can be found at tanglewoodwealth/rankings .

About Tanglewood Total Wealth Management®

Tanglewood is an independently-owned SEC registered investment advisor located in Houston, Texas offering clients both professional money management and access to an array of comprehensive wealth planning services.

