Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Storage Unit For Oral Care Products (TLS-4025)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more efficient way to store and use oral care products while traveling or away from home," said an inventor, from

Jonesboro, Ark., "so I invented the ROLL - A - PASTE. My design increases organization, and it enables you to dispense toothpaste without the usual struggle and mess."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient storage accessory for oral care products. In doing so, it offers an easy and effortless way to dispense toothpaste. As a result, it allows the entire contents of the toothpaste tube to be used. It also ensures oral care products are safe, organized, and readily available when traveling. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, households, workers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-4025, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

