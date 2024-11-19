Veritext Legal Solutions Announces 5Th Annual CLE-Xtreme Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company offers a next-level one-day educational event with CLE opportunities and immersive experiences for professionals

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions , the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company is offering four different CLEs during the company's 5th Annual CLE-Xtreme Day taking place on Friday, December 6, 2024.

This event offers immersive learning experiences for legal professionals and will include the following CLEs:

Groundbreaking Video Technology

Time: Noon EST

The use of audiovisual technology is on the rise, including in litigation. With the increased adoption of remote depositions and video capture of testimony and associated exhibits, litigators can leverage AV evidence more effectively in their cases. From gathering video evidence to creating clips for trial, this session will explore the latest cutting-edge video technologies available. This CLE offers one general CLE credit.

Let's Get Technical: Data Security Ethics

Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

One in four law firms has had some sort of data breach, costing an average of four million dollars. We've assessed the benefits and risks associated with relevant technological advancements and compiled this course about maintaining firm and client confidentiality and avoiding accidental or inadvertent disclosure. This seminar discusses the security challenges and rewards of various technologies and some best practices for protecting private data in a world of rapidly spreading information technology. This CLE offers one ethics credit.

Social Media: Discovery, Ethics, Evidence & Sanctions

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

According to Westlaw data, social media evidence in cases has tripled in recent years. Discover how this rapidly growing area of communication could affect your cases, including topics like the risk associated with social networking, how to capture online evidence, what the ABA has to say and cautions about friending a court official. This CLE offers one ethics credit.

AI & The Record: Balancing Innovations and Ethics in Legal Proceedings

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Attendees of this webinar will gain an overview of the role of AI in legal settings, how it's shaping portions of the legal landscape and critical considerations for ethical usage and practice. It will explore different types of generative AI, the critical and multifaceted role of an officer of the court and the potential impacts on the legal field. This CLE offers one ethics credit.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the fifth anniversary of bringing this highly sought-after event to the legal industry,” states Rebekah Bryant, director of marketing at Veritext.“CLE-Xtreme brings relevant content to legal professionals while offering them the opportunity to earn various types of credit.”

For more information or to register for these CLEs, visit .

