Union Home Mortgage Foundation Surpasses $2 Million In Total Funding

Benefits have extended to nonprofits across 20 states

The Union Home Mortgage Foundation, the charitable arm of Union Home Mortgage whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency, announced today that the organization has distributed a total of more than $2,000,000 in support of its charitable mission since its inception in 2016.

Over the last 9 years, the Foundation has distributed funds to organizations in 20 states, following Union Home Mortgage's business footprint. Some of its top funding recipients include:



Life of a Single Mom - Baton Rouge, Louisiana: In support of their national mission utilizing support groups, events, and life skills education to ensure no single mother is forced to walk alone.

Homestretch, Inc. - Falls Church, Virginia: Supporting their comprehensive services to tackle and reverse the root causes of homelessness for families.

Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland: Supporting their goal of inspiring and preparing young people for a global economy by connecting the world inside and outside of the classroom. Home Repair Services of Kent County, Michigan: In support of vulnerable Kent County homeowners and strengthening the overall community through homeownership.

"I'd like to thank the donors, nonprofits, and committed UHM Partners that have propelled us toward reaching this historic milestone," said Ashley Ali, Executive Director of the Union Home Mortgage Foundation. "We couldn't be more excited about continuing to grow the UHM Foundation and expand its impact by working with dedicated nonprofit partners across the country."

The UHM Foundation provides grants to nonprofits working on issues related to its two pillars, housing and financial literacy. Grants are typically for one year and range in size from $1,000 to $15,000. Grants are allocated to nonprofits quarterly.

UHM employees, or Partners, are extremely active donors and participants in campaigns, averaging hundreds of hours of volunteer time annually and having donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Foundation through voluntary payroll deductions and annual gala-style events.

"The foundation began as a way to really expand what it means to be a Partner at UHM," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage and Chairman of the Foundation. "It's more than just your colleagues and customers - it's benefiting the cities and communities where we live and work. I could not have imagined the scale of impact we'd have, and I can't wait to write the next chapter and watch us grow and expand partnerships to help even more families achieve the dream of homeownership."

About the Union Home Mortgage Foundation

The Union Home Mortgage Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through financial literacy, and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $2 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit

