GA Telesis Launches Cutting-Edge Digital Innovation And R&D Center In Türkiye, Pioneering The Future Of Aerospace Digital Technology

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis , a global leader in aerospace ecosystem solutions, announces the launch of its cutting-edge Digital Innovation and Center in Ankara, Türkiye, marking a significant milestone in the Company's digital transformation strategy. This new facility will serve as the latest addition to GA Telesis' Digital Innovation Group, further strengthening and enabling the Company to insource the development of both its aerospace digital twin WILBUR product and AI initiatives.

Located in one of the world's most dynamic and strategically positioned technology cities, the Ankara Center will focus on developing and implementing advanced digital technologies aimed at revolutionizing the aerospace industry with Blockchain and Web3-enabled technologies. The center will be tasked with the development and commercialization of the Company's WILBUR program while it will also be enabled to drive innovation in areas such as predictive maintenance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics, empowering airlines and aerospace partners to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance the safety and efficiency of aircraft records management.

In July of 2024, at the Farnborough Airshow, GA Telesis announced the launch of Wilbur, GA Telesis' industry-leading Web3-enabled Parts Provenance and Records Platform. WILBUR will provide a revolution in securing aircraft and parts authenticity and drive maximum levels of aviation data security within the sector. This collaboration will empower stakeholders to meet the highest standards for product documentation and verification set by all global regulatory bodies.

With this launch, GA Telesis reaffirms its commitment to investing in cutting-edge digital solutions that transform the aerospace sector, contributing to the region's growing reputation as a hub for technological innovation.

"We chose Ankara for our new Digital Innovation and R&D Center because it is uniquely positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, offering unparalleled access to a diverse talent pool and thriving tech ecosystem," said Jason Reed, President of GA Telesis' Digital Innovation Group. "Ankara's dynamic tech environment aligns with our vision to drive transformative change in the aerospace industry, and this center will allow us to accelerate development in predictive maintenance, AI, and provenance analytics, empowering our partners with innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and operational insight."

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis , a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis

EcosystemTM is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management,

leasing and financing ,

engine overhaul,

and MRO services.

GA Telesis

is committed to sustainability

through innovative sustainability initiatives

and advanced technologies, including digital transformation , and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network

and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC

