NEW YORK, LONDON and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingsRock Advisors, LLC (“KingsRock”), a leading independent global advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Tell Group , a next-generation boutique services company with offices in Dubai, Algiers, and Geneva. This collaboration significantly bolsters KingsRock's presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enabling both firms to deliver enhanced cross-border capital markets and M&A advisory services to clients across emerging and developed markets.

"We are thrilled to formalize our alliance with Tell Group," said Håkan Wohlin , Founder & Managing Partner, and Louis Jaffe , Co-Founder & Managing Partner of KingsRock Advisors. "Having successfully collaborated on numerous high-profile projects in sectors including, healthcare, defense, agriculture, technology, finance, asset management, and real estate, this partnership creates a robust platform to meet the evolving needs of clients and investors across the U.S., Europe, and the MEA region.”

The alliance combines the strengths of both firms in investment banking, M&A advisory, and private capital solutions. Tell Group's deep regional expertise in the MEA markets, paired with KingsRock's extensive global network across the U.S. and Europe, is expected to unlock new cross-border M&A and capital formation opportunities.

Yassine Bouhara , Founder and Chairman of Tell Group and a Senior Advisor to KingsRock, remarked,“This partnership represents a pivotal step in our growth strategy. By joining forces with KingsRock, we are better positioned to deliver differentiated, value-driven solutions across sectors and geographies. Together, we can support both regional and international investors with tailored strategies to navigate the increasingly complex global financial landscape.”

The partnership will focus on key areas, including cross-border M&A, private capital markets, and bespoke capital solutions for private equity and private credit investors. It will also enhance both firms' ability to address client needs in a dynamic global environment, fostering seamless integration between the MEA region, Europe, and the U.S., while also accessing KingsRock's global network of independent advisors.

About KingsRock:

KingsRock Advisors, LLC , headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY, is an independent global advisory firm. Securities are offered through KingsRock Securities LLC , a FINRA member and SIPC, KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, all three wholly owned subsidiaries of KingsRock Advisors LLC. .

Founded in 2020, KingsRock's team of approximately 25 professionals specializes in private capital markets transactions across debt, hybrid, equity, and M&A, frequently with highly complex structured situations. The firm's clients include private equity and credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors. The team collectively has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.

KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides unconflicted strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms' bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 115 independent Senior Advisors across 45 countries, who bring decades of deal making experience.

About Tell Group:

Established in 2015, Tell Group specializes in advising on mergers and acquisitions, fund-raising, and strategic investment decisions, with a focus on transactions involving the Global South. Headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with offices in Algiers and Geneva, Tell Group operates with a unique“global-to-local” and“local-to-global” approach..

Tell Limited , registered in the DIFC since 2015 under license number 1896, is authorized as a Category 3C firm, with licensed activities in Advising on Financial Products, Arranging Credit and Advising on Credit, Arranging Custody, Arranging Deals in Investments, Managing A Collective Investment Fund, Managing Assets and Providing Custody.

Tell Group's team of senior financial professionals leverages its deep local knowledge, political insights, and extensive investor network to provide bespoke financial solutions and comprehensive advisory services to clients navigating complex international markets.

Disclaimer:

Securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA , member firm and a member of SIPC. , a wholly owned subsidiary of KingsRock Advisors LLC. . 900 Third Avenue, 10th Floor . New York, NY 10022.

KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd is a private limited company registered in England and Wales with registration number 15240371. KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd (FRN 1006329) is an Appointed Representative under Bluegrove Capital Management Ltd (FRN: 960363), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

KingsRock Advisors Europe AB is incorporated in Sweden (EU), with registered office at Grev Turegatan 14, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden, and is a tied agent of Svensk Värdepappersservice i Stockholm AB, a Swedish investment firm authorized and regulated by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen ) under the Swedish Securities Market Act (Sw. lag (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden).

This message is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an invitation, solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or investment. Neither KingsRock Securities, LLC nor its affiliates provide accounting, tax or legal advice; such matters should be discussed with your advisors and/or counsel.

