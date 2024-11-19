MAD Security Named To MSSP Alert's 2024 List Of Top 250 Mssps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top 250 MSSP 2024

MAD Security ranks in the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024, marking four years of excellence and dedication to safeguarding critical operations worldwide.

- Jeremy Conway, President and CEOHUNTSVILLE, AL, AL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MAD Security, a premier cybersecurity Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs ( ) for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.The Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 honorees were announced on October 15 at MSSP Alert Live. The 2024 MSSP Top 250 list reveal marks the first time the list has been unveiled at MSSP Alert's annual live event. Honorees will also be celebrated at an evening party that coincides with MSSP Alert Live.MAD Security was ranked among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024."Being recognized for the fourth consecutive year among the Top 250 MSSPs is a true testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and resilience,” said Jeremy Conway, CEO.“This honor reinforces MAD Security's mission to be a leading cybersecurity operations center for the Defense Industry, Public Sector, and Maritime sectors, underscoring our dedication to protecting and fortifying critical operations across the nation and around the globe. Our steadfast commitment to helping clients achieve and maintain CMMC compliance further demonstrates our role as a trusted partner in securing sensitive information. These nominations validate the passion and commitment our team brings to every engagement in safeguarding our clients from evil.”“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate MAD Security on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.“The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best.”MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.###ABOUT MAD SECURITYFounded in 2010, MAD Security is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). We specialize in safeguarding the defense industrial base, maritime, and government contractors with tailored cybersecurity solutions. Our robust services include SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Incident Response, GRC Gap Assessments, User Awareness Training, and Penetration Testing.MAD Security integrates NIST frameworks into every solution, ensuring compliance with the highest federal standards while simplifying cybersecurity challenges for our clients. Recognized as a Top 250 MSSP for four consecutive years, we excel in providing proactive threat detection and mitigation through our award-winning Security Operations Center (SOC).As a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO), we have guided numerous contractors through CMMC Level 2 readiness, achieving milestones like perfect SPRS scores of 110 for clients. Our commitment to passion, integrity, and professionalism positions us as a trusted partner for defense and government organizations.To learn more, visit .ABOUT CYBERRISK ALLIANCECyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret. Learn more at .

